Seventh annual Energy Transition Symposium will celebrate energy

The seventh annual 21st Century Energy Transition Symposium will celebrate conversation about energy and energy conservation.

The symposium, hosted by the Energy Institute and the School of Global Environmental Sustainability, will begin Monday, Oct. 30. Events for the symposium will take place in the Lory Student Center at Colorado State University.

While registration is free, all who plan on attending must register online through the symposium’s webpage. Attendees are recommended to check into the event at the Student Center between 10:30-11:15 a.m. for a networking event.

The two day event will be a follow up, piggy-backing off of last year’s Energy Symposium, which also covered broad topics of energy and energy conservation. [is there a source for this?]

Panels will be held about issues and key factors, “facing electric utilities, state policy makers, cities and corporations as part of the transition to a low-carbon electric grid.” [according to who or what?] There are events geared towards women, such a Women in Clean Energy lunch and a panel featuring numerous women in the energy industry. [like who? examples?]

One panel of guest speakers will include Colorado Governor Mike Hickenlooper, Montana Governor Steve Bullock and Wyoming Governor Matt Mead and will be moderated by Bill Ritter, former Colorado Governor.

A capstone panel will end the event at 5 p.m. on Oct. 31. The panel will cover an overview of topics discussed throughout the symposium, with insight from David Eves, Xcel Energy-Colorado president, Rose McKinney-James, Energy Works managing principal and Dan Arvizu, emeritus director and former director of the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.