Ryan Stonehouse added to Ray Guy Award watch list

Ryan Stonehouse punts the ball down the field to the CU Buffs during the 2017 Rocky Mountain Showdown. (Davis Bonner | Collegian)
Colorado State freshman punter Ryan Stonehouse has been added to the 2017 Ray Guy Award watch list. The award is presented annually to the nation’s best college punter.

Among all qualified punters, Stonehouse leads the NCAA in punting average at 49 yards per punt. Through the Rams’ seven games this season, Stonehouse has recorded 21 punts, including a season-long of 65 yards.

The Santa Ana, Calif. native has pinned 13 punts inside the opponents 20-yard line and has 10 punts of at least 50 yards. Against Alabama, Stonehouse placed two of his three punts inside the 20-yard line and registered his career-long of 65 yards.

A graduate of Mater Dei High School, Stonehouse was deemed the top punter in the 2017 class by 247Sports. MaxPreps and Scout named Stonehouse an All-American during his senior year of high school.

Stonehouse is following in the punting legacy of former Ram Hayden Hunt. Hunt earned recognition from the Ray Guy Award on multiple occasions, being named a finalist for the award in 2015 and earning Ray Guy Punter of the Week honors three times throughout his career.

Stonehouse joins a list of over 30 punters currently named to the watch list. He was one of eight punters added to the list following last weekend’s action.

The final candidate list will be announced on Oct. 31 with additional cuts being made on Nov. 16. Three finalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 21 before the winner is declared on Dec. 7.

