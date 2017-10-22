Rocky Mountain Collegian

REEL Rock rolls into FoCo Nov. 9, tickets on sale now

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Arts and Culture, Events, Featured

REEL Rock 12 will screen in Fort Collins Nov. 9. (Photo courtesy of REEL Rock Film Tour)

Colorado State will get to be apart of one of the largest events in the rock climbing world on Nov. 9.

In association with CSU Campus Rec and the CSU Climbing Team, REEL ROCK 12 will be hosting it’s Fort Collins showing in the Lory Student Center at 7 p.m. in its annual trip to bring the growing community of climbers together.

Self-described as having a party like atmosphere, the event features a collection of films capturing some of the most daring and exceptional feats in the sport. This year’s tour will include pieces not only from some of the most prominent figures in the sport, but young phenoms as well.

One of them is a young Boulder native Margo Hayes. At only 18, she became the youngest women in history to make the ascent of a 5.15 climbing route, the highest difficulty level in the sport.

Another Colorado-based climber Brad Gobright will be featured as well for his ascents of some of the world’s hardest climbs with nothing but his hands to keep him from hitting the ground. Supposedly, unhindered by the fear of falling, Gobright uses no ropes or harnesses on his climbs.

Aside from the films themselves, guest will be treated to appearances by some of the premier athletes and filmmakers in the sport as well as a raffle for various prizes. Tickets for the night are $15 and available through the CSU box office.

While the Event in the LSC should be a must for anyone looking to fill in a night with the climbing community, major fans might want to set aside a weekend for REEL ROCK FEST, which will be held in Boulder from N0v. 3-5.

On Nov 3., the event will feature this year’s films with guest speakers, but the REEL opportunity happens on the fourth when climbers will get the chance to perform in clinics and competitions with some of the world’s best climbers. Free Climber Gobright will be hosting clinics along with one-armed bad-ass Maureen Beck, who’s also in one of the feature films of this years REEL ROCK.

The weekend closes out with a chance for climbers to bond and give back as the fourth closes out with food, beer and an after party. The next day, Nov. 5, will be a volunteer event as athletes will take the day to work with the Front Range Trail Team in building and improving some local trails.

With the combination of events and community-building, REEL ROCK 12 is a real opportunity for anyone who wants to be involved in the climbing world, but it’s also just something to consider for anyone with respect to those who push our human limits.

Collegian reporter Mack Beaulieu can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on twitter @Macknz_James

