ASCSU: Rams Take Care of Rams

This semester members of our Colorado State University community have experienced various

hate and bias-motivated incidents on campus. As every student at CSU is a member of the

Associated Students of Colorado State University, it is important that we address these actions

and behaviors on behalf of all students.

ASCSU stands for the CSU Principles of Community at all times. These principles -inclusion,

integrity, respect, service and social justice -are at the root of what it means to be a CSU Ram.

These principles are what we must live by to be the best we can be. If we are not living by

them, we are not doing our job as Rams.

As the social justice principle states, “we have a right to be treated and the responsibility to

treat others with fairness and equity, the duty to challenge prejudice, and to uphold the laws,

policies and procedures that promote justice in all respects.”

The Principles of Community also highlight a commitment to the freedom of expression. While

the freedom of expression is a valued and protected right under the Constitution, this is about

ensuring students feel safe in their halls, in their classes, walking on campus etc. ASCSU

denounces those who seek to target a fellow Ram in order to intimidate, incite violence or

instill fear.

Some people may see these incidents as “small jokes.” This is a misguided categorization of

these instances and a sad excuse for unacceptable behavior. No incident that targets a CSU

student is small nor funny in any way, and saying so belittles that student’s feelings and

concerns.

Every instance of hate and bias-motivated action needs to be taken seriously, and we as a

community need to recognize the impact of these actions. When students do not feel safe on

campus, we are not doing our job to foster a community that respects and supports each other.

There is no room for racism and the marginalization of people on this campus, and we as

students at CSU should have no tolerance for these actions.

It is important that as a community we do more than simply address the issues. We must also

discuss what actions we can take to move forward and be better.

So, how is CSU going to work as a community to be better?

We encourage you to educate yourself. Understand those around you. Take time to engage in

conversations with people from different backgrounds than your own.

Most importantly, regardless of your race, ethnicity, religion, gender, sexual identity, personal

background etc., recognize that these inexcusable incidents affect our ability to be one

community, one school, one Ram Family. Ultimately, it does not matter if these incidents do

not personally affect you. This is where you live. This is where you go to school. We are one

community who should stand together in unity. Remember: Rams take care of Rams.

Sincerely,

ASCSU Branch Leadership:

Josué “Josh” Silva- President

Michael Wells- Vice President

Isabel Brown- Speaker of the Senate

Brittany Anderson- Chief Justice