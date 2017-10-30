Rocky Mountain Collegian

Outdoor Party? Game On!

By Michael Berg

Tailgating, house party…whatever the occasion, folks in Fort Collins have found ways to feed their competition jones. Whether they are “in it to win it” or just playing to see who buys the next round, party goers in FOCO have plenty of outdoor party games from which to choose. The old stand by’s like Beer Pong, Ladder Toss and Bocce Ball are still popular but a number of newer games have come on the scene in recent years.

KanJam of Getzville, NY has seen interest in their homegrown frisbee-centric game explode, leading to trademark deals with Major League Baseball. So now a Colorado Rockies’ tailgate party can include Rockies branded KanJam cans and accessories.

 

Chris Ruder, the CEO of Chicago based Spikeball boasts of over 1 million players worldwide with 1,500 nationally ranked tournament teams. It’s a mix of foursquare, volleyball and a great aerobic workout.

There are many more to choose from but here is a list and brief description of some of the fastest growing games. Try them all and let us know which is your favorite on Instagram at #csurampage or at collegian.com/rampage

Giant Jenga can be very entertaining. Get creative and write rules on the bottom of the blocks for people who pull them.
Rage Cage brings intensity to the table and can rile up a boring party in a heartbeat. The same supplies for Beer Pong is needed, so what are you waiting for? (Michael Berg | Collegian)
One of the most addicting games out there is Beersbee. All you need to make this game a hit are two posts, a frisbee, some beverages, and a competitive attitude. (Beersbee.com)
If you don’t know what Beer Pong is by now, well which rock have you been living under? This party game classic is one of the easiest ways of entertainment that is guaranteed to pull a crowd. (Abbie Parr | Collegian)

