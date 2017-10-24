Rocky Mountain Collegian

Boarding – A Transition from the Counter Culture

Cam Breton, a junior civil engineering major at CSU, is shown skating at Edora Skate Park. (Michael Berg | Collegian)

By Peter Waack 

Back during the second wave of skateboarding’s popularity in the 1980s, there was basically one type of skateboard: A wood deck, 7 to 10 inches wide and 28 to 32 inches long. There were a multitude of deck graphics and some variation in the nose, tip and side cut. But for the most part you bought the board to do one thing: tricks on the street or on vert.

These days skateboards are much more diverse, with long, “Penny”, and even motorized taking place alongside your traditional boards. Which board is best for you, depends mostly on why you skate.

Street/Park: If you want a board for both pleasure and travel, then you would ride a board not much different than then 80’s board described above. They’ve become simpler in design, and more durable and lighter, but the basic size and function remain the same. This is the utility player of skateboards. You can use this to get to class, to ride one of the 4 massive skate parks in Fort Collins, skate down a long country back road, or perform street tricks. 

Short Cruiser: If you just want to look fashionable cruising to class on the CSU’s well maintained paved sidewalks, and, perhaps more importantly, have a board you can easily bring into class or pop in a locker, then you’ll ride what is commonly referred to as a “Penny” board. These boards are smaller, lighter, and more durable than your standard skateboard. They are not as stable as a full sized deck for street tricks or vert, but an experience rider can still pull them off.

Longboard: Exploding onto the scene in the last 5 years are boards meant for one thing: efficient travel. If you want to expend the least amount of energy getting from point A to point B in the fastest time, then you’ll want to ride a longboard. These boards, often 40 inches long or more, are also the first choice of downhill skaters. While the hills in Fort Collins are limited and often too dangerous, a short car ride will bring you to many paved, back road hills.

 

Local Buying Options: 

Wright Life– Penny Custom Complete Board (Pictured Above) $119

CSU Bookstore- White Wave Drifter Longboard (Pictured Above) $150

 

