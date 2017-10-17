PRISM’s fall drag show to showcase Hollywood-inspired looks Sunday

The annual fall drag show returns to Colorado State University on Oct. 22. Doors will open at 5 p.m., and the show kicks off at 6 p.m. This year’s theme is Hollywood movies.

The event is put on by PRISM, a student organization dedicated to creating a safe, educational and fun space for those identifying as LGBT, queer, questioning or an ally. The event is part of CSU’s LGBT History Month.

It’s the largest university drag show in Colorado and will feature drag queens from across the state, including some CSU students.

The event is free and open to everyone, so there are no tickets, but any donations will benefit the Pride Resource Center at CSU.

