Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

FoCo Haunted Pub Tour is a frightening, festive activity

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Arts and Culture, Featured, Features, Fort Collins Life

A man raises a green-tinted flashlight to his face in a dark basement.
Shane Sheridan raises a flashlight to his face in the basement of Prost Brewing to tell a ghost story of “murder most foul.” (Casey Setash | Collegian)

Walking down the narrow steps to Prost Brewing’s basement is not for the easily scared. 

Musty, fetid air engulfs a group of eight Haunted Pub Tour attendees as they sink lower into an earthen pit, the merry sounds of the bar’s upper level slowly fading away.

“Now, I brought you down here to tell you a tale of murder most foul,” says Shane Sheridan, the tour leader and publicist for Fort Collins Tours. He carries a small flashlight, illuminating the gravely floor and cobwebbed beams of the unfinished cellar.

He continues on to tell one of Fort Collins’ most famous ghost stories of James and Eva Howe.

In the 1880s, Mr. Howe apparently beat his young wife so badly during one of his characteristic drunken escapades that she decided she had had enough. She packed up her bags to leave the next day, but James came home early and was not too thrilled to find her escaping.

Sheridan enumerated the rest of the sordid tale.

“James calmly and quietly walks down the front stoop, stands over his wife, reaches into his pocket, produces a knife, opens the blade, bends down and slits open Eva’s cheek,” Sheridan said. “He then switches hands, takes the blade, and plunges it into the side of Eva’s neck. Eva struggles to her feet, staggers out the front fence and says but one word before she collapses: ‘murder.’”

This story was one of dozens Sheridan recounted during the two-hour Haunted Pub Tour.

Fort Collins Tours operates several different ghost tours that exploit the city’s occasionally ghastly history. The Haunted Pub Tour runs on Thursday nights from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. and takes its participants to several of many haunted establishments across town.

This tour began at The Copper Muse, a “house of spirits in more ways than one,” Sheridan said. In the back room of the distillery, various cocktails in hand, the participants quietly listened to Sheridan speak in a theatrical half-British, half-rich-Southerner (think Leonardo DiCaprio in “Django Unchained”) accent about why people have always been interested in ghosts.

“Well, my friends, since this is a haunted pub tour, I find it fitting and proper to ask yourselves one question: do you believe in ghosts?” Sheridan asked.“Now before you hasten to announce it, dear friends, I also find it fitting and proper to look at the origin of the word, ‘ghost.’

Sheridan explained that the English word “ghost” comes from the German word “geist,” which literally translates to “agape” or “a ghast.”

“You see, the ancients believed that when people took their last breath of air on this plane, and from their throat escaped a rather guttural death rattle, a veritable ‘ahhhhhh,’ Sheridan said, emitting a throaty croak, “the soul would exit through the mouth and exit either onto this plane or the next.”

It took a few drinks for people to really settle into the rhythm of Sheridan’s stories, but once they did, they allowed themselves to feel the giddy thrill of being scared in a controlled way.

A red light is pointed towards an opaque mirror.
A tour participant focuses a paranormal activity detector on an apparently haunted mirror, which is said to reveal the face of William Avery, a murder victim from the 1800’s. (Casey Setash | Collegian)

In the basement of Prost, Sheridan handed one woman an electronic device used to detect paranormal activity and told her to explore the space. She crept closer to a dark closet, detector in hand, when suddenly an exuberant plastic skeleton leapt out from the doorway, its motion sensor apparently tripped. Beer was spilled, screams were emitted and the childlike sense of a Halloween night sent giggles through the crowd.

The tours are unscripted and change on the whims of the tour guides and guests. In addition to ghost tours, the company offers a Progressive Dinner Tour, a Dessert Tour and even a Christmas Shopping Tour. Participants range in ages, but a small group setting makes the tours feel conspiratorial and exciting. Made all the more thrilling by a full moon and a brisk evening, the Haunted Pub Tour made for a light-hearted, unique transition into the Halloween season.

 

About Haunted Pub Tour: 

Hosted By: Fort Collins Ghost Tours
When: Thursday nights 
Price: $15 per person
Website: www.fortcollinstours.com

 

Collegian reporter Casey Setash can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter at @caseylovesbirds.

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources