PHOTOS: Colorado State vs. Nevada

Filed Under: Featured, Football, Sports

The Colorado State football team is currently trailing Nevada 42-38 at halftime on Homecoming.

 

Colorado State football exits the tunnel prior to the Homecoming matchup with Nevada. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian)
The Colorado flag is seen raised during the national anthem at the game against Nevada on Oct. 14, 2017. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian)
Senior wide receiver Michael Gallup catches a touchdown in the corner of the end zone against the University of Nevada on Oct. 14, 2017. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian)
Michael Gallup hauls in a touchdown reception from quarterback Nick Stevens against the University of Nevada on Oct. 14, 2017. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian)
Michael Gallup (4) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against Nevada on Oct. 14, 2017. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian)
Sydney Brown, junior music education major plays the trumpet during the pregame festivities prior to the kick off between the Colorado State Rams and the Nevada Wolf Pack. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
Quarterback Nick Stevens calls out the play during the first quarter of action against the Nevada Wolf Pack on Oct 14 at the On-Campus Stadium. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
Center Jake Bennett prepares to snap the ball during the first quarter against the Nevada Wolf Pack on Oct 14. The Rams are tied at 14 with the Wolf Pack. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
Linebacker Evan Colorito celebrates a tackle against the Nevada Wolf Pack on Oct 14 at the On-Campus Stadium. The Rams are tied at 14 with the Wolf Pack at the end of the first quarter. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
Senior wide receiver Michael Gallup makes a catch during the first quarter of action against the Nevada Wolf Pack. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
Cornerback Darius Campbell attempts to break up a Nevada Wolf Pack pass during the first quarter on Oct 14. The Ram are tied with the Wolf Pack at 14 at the end of the first quarter. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
Safety Jordan Fogal attempt to block a pass during the first quarter of against Nevada Wolf Pack on Oct 14. The Rams are tied with the Wolf Pack at 14. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
Linebacker Evan Colorito makes a diving tackle against the Nevada Wolf Pack on Oct 14 at the On-Campus Stadium. The Rams are ahead of the Wolf Pack 28-21 at the end of the first half. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
Senior wide receiver Michael Gallup makes a catch during the second quarter of action against the Nevada Wolf Pack. The Rams are ahead of the Wolf Pack 28-21 at the end of the first half. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
Senior Michael Gallup makes a catch during the second quarter of action against the Nevada Wolf Pack. The Rams are ahead of the Wolf Pack 28-21 at the end of the first half. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
Tight end Dalton Fackrell brings in a touchdown pass from Nick Stevens during the second quarter of action. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)

