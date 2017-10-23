Photo gallery: The best zombies at Old Town Halloween ZombieFest

Collegian photographers can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or photo@collegian.com and on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
About Sarah Ehrlich
Recent Articles:
- CSU’s Hollywood-inspired drag show honors queer icons, features ‘RuPaul’s’ Gia Gunn October 23, 2017
- CSU faculty and staff react to anti-Columbus Day graffiti October 23, 2017
- Student organization increases awareness of police brutality October 23, 2017
- Cori Wong to speak at Boyer Scholarship Lecture next Thursday October 23, 2017
- Beaulieu: Marijuana and alcohol DUI’s should not be treated equally October 23, 2017
Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:
- Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
- Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
- Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion) or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
- Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
- Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.