Photo gallery: The best zombies at Old Town Halloween ZombieFest

Thomas and Delaney Anderson pose as undead pirates with impressive makeup at the 2017 Zombie Crawl in Old Town. (Sarah Ehrlich | Collegian)
Sisters Rachelle and Corrie Peeler pose as an undead Arial and Ursula from The Little Mermaid at the 2017 Zombie Crawl in Old Town. (Sarah Ehrlich | Collegian)
Mike Tamin of Fort Collins poses with his animatronic zombie at the 2017 Zombie Crawl in Old Town. (Sarah Ehrlich | Collegian)
Two individuals participate in the 2017 Fort Collins Zombie Crawl. (Abby Flitton | Collegian)
Two individuals participate in the 2017 Fort Collins Zombie Crawl. All proceeds go towards the Turning Point Center for Youth and Family Development. (Abby Flitton | Collegian)
A child in zombie unicorn costume dances at the 2017 Fort Collins Zombie Crawl. (Abby Flitton | Collegian)
2017 Zombie Crawl participants sit at the Yeti Bar and Grill in Old Town Square. (Abby Flitton | Collegian)
Zombie Crawl participant sits in Old Town Square. (Abby Flitton | Collegian)
Man in costume attends 2017 Fort Collins Zombie Crawl. (Abby Flitton | Collegian)
Makeup artist applies zombie makeup on young girl at 2017 Fort Collins Zombie Crawl. All proceeds go toward the Turning Point Center for Youth and Family Development. (Abby Flitton | Collegian)
Man in zombie costume attends 2017 Fort Collins Zombie Crawl. (Abby Flitton | Collegian)
Man in costume attends 2017 Fort Collins Zombie Crawl. (Abby Flitton | Collegian)
Woman in costume attends 2017 Fort Collins Zombie Crawl. (Abby Flitton | Collegian)
Man in costume participates in the 2017 Fort Collins Zombie Crawl. All proceeds go towards the Turning Point Center for Youth and Family Development. (Abby Flitton | Collegian)
Woman waves at fellow participants during 2017 Fort Collins Zombie Crawl. (Abby Flitton | Collegian)
Man in costume participates in the 2017 Fort Collins Zombie Crawl. (Abby Flitton | Collegian)
Man sits in Old Town square during the 2017 Fort Collins Zombie Crawl. (Abby Flitton | Collegian)
Two participants in the 2017 Zombie Crawl sit in Old Town square. All proceeds from the event go towards Turning Point Center for Youth and Family Development. (Abby Flitton | Collegian)
Zombie Crawl participants sit on the patio of Lucky Joe's Sidewalk Saloon. (Matt Tackett | Collegian)
“Evil” John Mays does the makeup of a Zombie Crawl participant who made a donation to the Turning Point Center for Youth and Family Development. (Matt Tackett | Collegian)
People crowd the Old Town Square to listen to music and participate in the Zombie Crawl. All proceeds from the event go towards the Turning Point Center for Youth and Family Development. (Matt Tackett | Collegian)
Makeup artist Jack Robertson applies a mix of fake blood and "fresh scab" makeup to a Zombie Crawl participant who made a donation to the Turning Point Center for Youth and Family Development. (Matt Tackett | Collegian)
Makeup artist Jack Robertson applies a mix of fake blood and "fresh scab" makeup to a Zombie Crawl participant who made a donation to the Turning Point Center for Youth and Family Development. (Matt Tackett | Collegian)
Many participants do their own makeup before taking part in the festivities. (Matt Tackett | Collegian)
Costumes of all styles can be seen at the Zombie Crawl. (Matt Tackett | Collegian)
Family dressed as zombies attends Zombie Crawl 2017. All proceeds from the event go towards the Turning Point Center for Youth and Family Development. (Matt Tackett | Collegian)
Participants dress up their furry companions as well as themselves. (Matt Tackett | Collegian)
Participant shows off their best Ghost Busters costume. (Matt Tackett | Collegian)
Makeup artist does the makeup of a Zombie Crawl participant who made a donation to the Turning Point Center for Youth and Family Development. (Matt Tackett | Collegian)
Makeup artist does the makeup of a Zombie Crawl participant who made a donation to the Turning Point Center for Youth and Family Development. (Matt Tackett | Collegian)
Two Zombie Crawl Participants stand in the Old Town Square. (Matt Tackett | Collegian)

