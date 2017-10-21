Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Photo gallery: Students play ultimate frisbee in Halloween costumes

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Arts and Culture, College

Students attend an ultimate frisbee competition at CSU where they have to be dressed in costume. (Jordan Reyes | Collegian)
Students attend an ultimate frisbee competition at CSU where they have to be dressed in costume. (Jordan Reyes | Collegian)
"Zach Radcliffe and the Meat Sweats" are an ultimate frisbee team who come from Denver. Their team name is inspired by Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, a blues band also based in Denver. (Sarah Ehrlich | Collegian)
An ultimate frisbee team named "Smut" hail from Colorado Springs and dressed the way they wanted, no theme needed. Dresses, Spongebob characters and . escaped convicts were a few of the costumes. (Sarah Ehrlich | Collegian)
A team brought a Trojan horse-type of mascot along to this spooky ultimate frisbee tournament. (Sarah Ehrlich | Collegian)
A CU student dressed as a gorilla plays defense. Teams from all over Colorado came to play at the Fright Flight ultimate tournament, where costumes were required. (Sarah Ehrlich | Collegian)
An ultimate frisbee team based out of Boulder went with a skull theme for their team costume at the Fright Flight ultimate tournament. (Sarah Ehrlich | Collegian)
CU student Michelle Carlson paints her teammates face in preparation for Fright Flight, an ultimate frisbee tournament held by CSU women's ultimate team. (Sarah Ehrlich | Collegian)

 

Collegian photo editor Tony Villalobos-May can be reached at photo@collegian.com. 

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources