Lincoln Center displays, sells wearable art

Art pieces are currently on display at The Lincoln Center, but they will soon be on display the customers who purchase them.

The 18th Annual ArtWear Biennial began Friday and will run through the week.

ArtWear celebrates wearable art, so the pieces featured in the show are on sale and can actually be put to use. The clothing, including everything from furry jackets and intricate scarves to beaded purses and felted hats, is on display and up for grabs in the sales gallery at the Lincoln Center.

While the prices aren’t exactly for the bargain shopper, it operates as a fundraiser for the Lincoln Center’s Visual Arts Program.

The week’s events also include workshops and lectures. This includes a lecture by Kristin Stransky on wearable art and technology. The lecture will take place Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. and is free.

There will also be a workshop on fashion illustration with artist Jessica Mack on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The workshop costs $30.

Lastly, there will be a demonstration on technique tables for weaving and handspinning. The demonstration will take place Saturday, Oct. 28 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and is free.

Collegian reporter Ashley Potts can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @ashleypotts09.