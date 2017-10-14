Rocky Mountain Collegian

Photo Gallery: CSU falls for fall

Aspen leaf in State Forest State Park. (Field Peterson | Collegian)

A few leaves hang on while leaves change near the CSU Mountain Campus in Pingree Park, west of Fort Collins. (Jack Starkebaum | Collegian)

Fall leaves seen on the Oval the day after the snow melted away. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian)

Australian Shepard, Dash, lays in the grass at the oval enjoying the fall weather. (Jenny Lee | Collegian)

Autumn in State Forest State Park is the perfect place to catch foliage. (Field Peterson | Collegian)

Autumn brings with it a surge of school spirit through homecoming events. (Field Peterson | Collegian)

A confused Fort Collins squirrel begins the instinctual process of storying nuts for winter in October. (Abby Currie | Collegian)

Homecoming is met with the arrival of fall colors on campus. (Field Peterson | Collegian)

A scarecrow decorates a pumpkin patch along S College Ave. (Jenny Lee | Collegian)

Golden leaves are seen outside of Lory Student Center. (Jenny Lee | Collegian)

Leaves change near the CSU Mountain Campus in Pingree Park, west of Fort Collins. (Jack Starkebaum | Collegian)

Leaves change near the CSU Mountain Campus in Pingree Park, west of Fort Collins. (Jack Starkebaum | Collegian)

Gourds for sale at a pumpkin patch along S College Ave. (Jenny Lee | Collegian)

The CSU banner is surrounded by green and gold leaves outside of the Administration Building at The Oval. (Jenny Lee | Collegian)

Pumpkins for sale at a pumpkin patch off of S College Ave. (Jenny Lee | Collegian)

Horsetooth Reservoir on a fall day. (Jenny Lee | Collegian)

Pumpkin patch off of S College Ave. is getting ready for Halloween and the fall spirit. (Jenny Lee | Collegian)

Fall spreads to The Oval on campus with trees sporting bright yellow leaves. (Jenny Lee | Collegian)

Aspen trees changing color in Rocky Mountain National Park. (Colin Shepherd | Collegian)

The leaves begin to change colors in The Oval. (Megan Daly | Collegian)

The leaves start to change colors in front of Parmelee Hall. (Megan Daly | Collegian)

Plants across campus begin to change colors signaling the start of Fall. (Megan Daly | Collegian)

(AJ Frankson | Collegian)

Collegian photographers can be reached at photo@collegian.com or entertainment@collegian.com. 

