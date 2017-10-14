Photo gallery: CSU celebrates homecoming with parade, bonfire and fireworks

The CSU Homecoming Fireworks bring the entire community together. (Field Peterson | Collegian)

Cam the Ram during the CSU Homecoming parade on October 13, 2017. (Colin Shepherd | Collegian)

Seth Bodine, the night editor for the Rocky Mountain Collegian, hands out copies of the newspaper during the CSU Homecoming parade on October 13, 2017. (Colin Shepherd | Collegian)

The CSU Chinese Club during the 2017 Homecoming parade on October 13, 2017. (Colin Shepherd | Collegian)

A boy rides a unicycle during the 2017 CSU Homecoming Parade on October 13, 2017. (Colin Shepherd | Collegian)

Member of the CSU Chinese club walks in the 2017 Homecoming Parade . (Abby Flitton | Collegian)

The CSU marching band performs before the lighting of the bonfire at the Homecoming pep rally on Friday, Oct. 13th 2017. (Abby Flitton | Collegian)

The Colorado State University marching band passes through the Oval during the 2017 Homecoming parade on Friday, October 13th. (Abby Flitton | Collegian)

The annual homecoming fireworks show on the intramural fields marks the beginning to the homecoming weekend. (Matt Tackett | Collegian)

Member of Colorado State University Color Guard performs during the 2017 Homecoming Parade on Friday, October 13th. (Abby Flitton | Collegian)

The CSU band marches in the annual homecoming parade before attending the bonfire, fireworks and lighting of the A. (Matt Tackett | Collegian)

Cam the Ram and the Ram Handlers follow up and mark the end of the homecoming parade. (Matt Tackett | Collegian)

The CSU Band is always a highlight of the homecoming parade. (Field Peterson | Collegian)

The homecoming parade is not only made up of students but also alumni and family members. (Matt Tackett | Collegian)

Moments before the fireworks display and lighting of the A, students and alumni dance and converse around the bonfire and stage. Oct. 13, 2017, CSU. Tyler Morales | Collegian

The fire department lights the annual bonfire to commence homecoming weekend as students and alumni gather around to watch the lighting of the bonfire. Oct. 13, 2017, CSU. Tyler Morales | Collegian

The annual fireworks display signifies the commencement of homecoming weekend. Oct. 13, 2017, CSU. Tyler Morales | Collegian

The CSU band and Poms Squad take a short break before the commencement of this year's bonfire, pep rally, fireworks and lightning of the A . Oct. 13, 2017, CSU. Tyler Morales | Collegian

A Fort Collins firefighter lights the bonfire at CSU's annual Homecoming Celebrations. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian)

Fireworks erupt over the CSU intramural fields to conclude Friday's homecoming events. (Davis Bonner | Collegian)

The Fort Collins fire service assists in the lighting of the bonfire for Colorado State's 2017 Homecoming on Friday, October 13th (Abby Flitton | Collegian)

The last remnants of the CSU homecoming bonfire slowly burn out as part of the conclusion to Friday's events. (Davis Bonner | Collegian)

Members of Rocky Mountain Student Media hand out issues of the Collegian to those enjoying CSU's homecoming parade. The evening was later concluded with a bonfire and fireworks. (Davis Bonner | Collegian)

The CSU Homecoming parade is a tradition deeply rooted in the University, bringing together the entire community. (Field Peterson | Collegian)

The CSU Homecoming Parade unites the entire community through a love of the University and Fort Collins. (Field Peterson | Collegian)

The bonfire, is the perfect conclusion to homecoming before the fireworks. (Field Peterson | Collegian)