Photo gallery: Already? Snow-way!

Colorado State University students woke up Oct. 9 to the first snowy day of the semester. 

The oval during the first snow of the CSU school year. (Colin Shepherd | Collegian)
Two snowmen were built in the oval on October 9, 2017. (Colin Shepherd | Collegian)
Snow melts then turns to ice on a pair of berries. (Abby Currie | Collegian)
Colorado State University experiences it's first snow fall on Oct. 9, this year. As a result of an early snow fall a rose ices over. (Abby Currie | Collegian)
A confused Fort Collins squirrel begins the instinctual process of storying nuts for winter in October. (Abby Currie | Collegian)
Snow from Colorado State University's first snowfall melts off of a pine trees needles. (Abby Currie | Collegian)
Colorado State University's first snowfall ices over the leaves and petals of a flower. (Abby Currie | Collegian)
Fall ices over with Colorado State University's first snow fall. (Abby Currie | Collegian)
An early October snow on Colorado State's campus buries a bed sunflowers. (Abby Currie | Collegian)
Snow piles up on a Colorado State University campus bench. (Abby Currie | Collegian)
Waterproof boots were a must on Monday, Oct. 9 when the first snow of the season fell in Fort Collins. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
Fall and winter collided on Monday, Oct. 9 when the first snow of the season fell in Fort Collins. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)

Collegian Photo Director Tony Villalobos-May can be reached at photo@collegian.com. 

