Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

OPINION: Let us not forget the true meaning of holidays

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Collegian Columnists, Opinion

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by the Collegian or its editorial board.  

Traditionally, it was standard fare for ancient cultures to sacrifice a goat, cow, or virgin to appease a god during celebration or holiday. Compare that with today’s standard of getting ‘shitfaced’ at any holiday celebration, those were much simpler times.

Drinking and partying has become the best way to enjoy and celebrate holidays. No matter the origin or original reason for observance, Americans have a knack for turning it into an excuse to party.

Halloween is the perfect example of a holiday-turned-drinking excuse. The ritual of dressing up in costume originated from the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain during a time of superstition. The Celts believed that on the night of October 31st, the boundary between the worlds of the living and the dead became blurred. Believing these spirits would damage their crops, and infect the population, Celts would dress up in costume to scare the spirits away and become less recognizable to ghosts. This all stems from the seasonal change from a warm, sunny Summer, to a dark, dreary and cold Winter.

Protestant beliefs did not allow this early concept of Halloween, so it was not practiced much in the American colonies. It was not until the mid 1800s that Halloween began to take shape. America was experiencing a surge of Irish immigration at the time, and Irish tradition blended with American fall harvests to create a trick or treat like practice of dressing up in costume and going door to door. By the late 1800s, Halloween was less about witchcraft and evil spirits and more about neighborly gatherings. A way of coming together before the dark and cold winter, ready to face it together.

Today, I doubt anyone is dressing up as a slutty bunny to deplore evil spirits from infecting their crops. When it comes down to it, Halloween is just one of the many holidays, celebrations, and days of observance that have been re-imagined as a culturally acceptable time to get shitfaced.

Cinco de mayo is another example, and a holiday America essentially stole from Mexico. In celebration of Mexico’s victory in  a battle of the Franco-Mexican War, Americans appropriate Mexican culture. It seems Americans are so desperate for an excuse to get shitfaced that we’re stealing other culture’s days of observance.

St. Patrick’s day is an even darker example. St. Patrick’s day essentially commemorates the spiritual genocide of all of Northern Ireland. 

How soon until we’ll be getting drunk in the name of American tragedy?

American has a habit of turning everything into an excuse to party. Are we really that desperate for a distraction from the reality of our world? The short answer is yes. Holidays are increasingly becoming a needed distraction from the perceived painfully mundane reality. Holidays exist as a way to numb oneself from all the bullshit the world has to offer. Alcohol obviously does the trick. It’s an unspoken assumption that holidays are a form of cultural amnesia, but like most of life’s unspoken assumptions, it’s wrong and potentially ruinous.

There’s arguably no group of people more depressed, stressed, and hassled that college students. More so than anywhere else, the idea of drinking to celebrate a holiday is more practiced and accepted on college campuses. So much of our perceived world is grim and dull that holidays become crucial to our enjoyment. College students seem to take any opportunity handed to them to numb themselves to what they believe their reality to be. Often times, this opportunity comes in the form of  holidays. It wouldn’t surprise me if students pre-game Tour de Corgi next year. 

So I encourage you, the two people still reading this article, to try and remember that holidays are supposed to be reorienting, remind you that bad shit was overcome in the past and bad shit still can be overcome today. As winter holidays begin to get closer, remember that every culture has a celebration, as if to say Well done, everyone! We’re halfway out of the dark.”

Ethan Vassar can be reached at letters@collegian.com or online at @E_Vassar

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources