Old Town Halloween Zombie Fest returns…from the dead

Arts and Culture, Culture and Community, Events, Fort Collins Life

The walking dead are returning to Fort Collins.

The annual Halloween Zombie Fest  is on Saturday, Oct. 21 at Old Town Square. 

Activities will include the standard Zombie Crawl, a Kidz Krawl, many deals on food, beer and ice cream, costumes and zombie makeup, live entertainment, music and a “Thriller” dance to die for. 

The Zombie Crawl will kick off at 5 p.m. A wristband will earn each zombie five free stops along the crawl route. Old Town bars will offer zombie-themed drinks. Restaurants will offer snacks, tea, coffee and cider. Stores will offer prizes like sunglasses, bath bombs, horror movies and Halloween-themed trinkets. Wristbands cost $17 in advance or $20 on the day of. 

The Kidz Krawl will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and feature stops at restaurants for pizza, ice cream, cookies and hot chocolate, and stores offering books, glow sticks, toys, candy, stickers and other Halloween trinkets. Kidz Krawl wristbands are $13. 

The entertainment portion of the night runs from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Acts will include zombie DJ’s, martial artists, dancers and acrobats. Participants can learn the dance from Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” and perform it as a group. There will also be hula-hooping zombies, circus artist zombies and fashion show zombies. The night will also include a costume contest to determine the best of the best zombie costumes and makeup. These events are included in the price of the wristband. 

Proceeds from the event will benefit “Turning Point,” a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping youth struggling with mental health, substance abuse and behavioral issues. 

Halloween Zombie Fest  

When: Saturday, Oct. 21. The crawl kicks off at 5 p.m.

Where: Old Town Square 

Collegian reporter Ashley Potts can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @11smashley.

