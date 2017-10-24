Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Number of fake IDs reported at CSU lower than national average

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Featured, News

Fake IDs are a rite of passage for many high school and college students, but for some students, they hold back from getting one for a variety of reasons.

Infographic by AJ Frankson

The possibility of getting caught and the fake ID having low quality despite being expensive are risks that every owner of a fake ID faces. Students who do not have a fake ID might know someone who does, and those over the age of 21 might have underage friends who use fake IDs.

Every year since 2013, the number of fake ID confiscations that have been reported to Student Conduct Services has increased markedly, according to Mike Katz of SCS.

In the 2013-14 school year, just 12 fake IDs were reported. In the following year, 63 fake IDs were reported. In 2015-16, 201 were reported, and 233 fake IDs were reported to Student Conduct Services last year.

As of Sept. 18, thirteen fake IDs have been reported to Student Conduct Services so far this school year. Most of the fake IDs were confiscated at bars and liquor stores that are in Old Town or are around campus, but those numbers are the ones that have been reported by bars and liquor stores to Fort Collins Police Services.

In 2016, 0.07 percent of the population at CSU in 2016 had a fake ID, which is lower than national data.

The National Institute of Health published a study in 2009 with much higher numbers than that, estimating that 12.5 percent of college students had fake IDs before college, and 32.2 percent had fake IDs by their fourth semester. 

One anonymous student said that when he is in Fort Collins, he uses his fake ID much less than when he is home in Kansas, partly because of the culture and partly  because of accessibility.

He also avoids using his fake while in unfamiliar places, or with people who he does not trust well. For example, when his mom came up for Homecoming and Family Weekend, he bought some alcohol with her while out for dinner.

“Me and my mom went out to dinner on Thursday and I bought a pitcher, and the next night we went (out) and split a bottle of wine,” he said.

He also has not had his ID taken away yet, but he has been turned away.

“I’ve only been turned down one time, and that’s because I botched the address,” he said. “But, the woman just handed (the ID) right back to me.”

Another student who wished to remain anonymous has had her fake ID taken away while she was under 21. She then obtained a real Colorado driver’s license that looked similar enough to her, so she was able to use the ID without incident until her 21st birthday, which is illegal and can result in worse consequences than using a fake ID.

The student said that, other than having her fake ID taken away, she has only had one other incident when a dispensary questioned the legitimacy of her fake ID.

“I said the wrong birth year,” she said. “I said my actual birth year, and he goes, ‘you sure about that?’And then I go ”94?’ and he said to try again. I go ”93,’ and he let me in.”

Collegian reporter Stuart Smith can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @notstuartsmith

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources