New watershed sciences Ph.D, technology in classrooms discussed at Board of Governors

A new Ph.D degree in watershed sciences and technology environments were discussed at the academic and student affairs committee portion of the Board of Governors meeting.

For Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Provost and Executive Vice President Rick Miranda presented a Ph.D program for watershed sciences.

The Ph.D program is being moved from the geosciences department to the ecosystem science and sustainability department, so it can be in the same department as the bachelors and masters watershed sciences programs.

The bachelor’s and master’s programs were not in the same department due to a rearrangement of the College of Natural Resources around ten years back, according to Miranda.

“The department of ecosystem science and sustainability was new, and the watershed sciences faculty moved to that department,” Miranda said. “But, they didn’t take the Ph.D program with them because it was a specialization in the earth sciences degree.”

At CSU-Pueblo, a clean up of the student code of conduct revision were brought up to the committee in addition to a master’s of social work, doctorate of nursing practices and a handbook revision.

The revisions to the student code of conduct consisted of policies on discrimination and procedures for investigation of Title IX issues like sexual misconduct and intimate partner violence, as described in the agenda packet. The revisions were more extensive than the previous revision, but there were no revolutionary changes. Most of the code of conduct was rearranged for clarity.

Each section presented on technology enhanced learning and incorporating technology into the classroom. By implementing high- impact practices, which consists of adaptive online learning systems that allow for more interaction with students, CSU hopes to increase students’ fundamental understanding of concepts.

“We’re pushing for education technology in the directions appropriate for higher education,” said Gwen Gorzelsky, the executive director of The Institute of Learning and Teaching.

Through adaptive platforms, online learning objects and eReaders, the project aims to advance understanding of fundamentals and allow classroom settings to be more oriented towards application. These initiatives are backed by CSU’s membership with Unizin, a technology-based company geared improving teaching and learning environments through technology according to the company’s website.

The eReader project could save substantial amounts of money on textbooks for students by partnering with publishing companies and offering textbooks online.

Reporter Julia Trowbridge can be reached at news@collegian.com or on twitter @chapin_jules.