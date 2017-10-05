Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

New watershed sciences Ph.D, technology in classrooms discussed at Board of Governors

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: News

A new Ph.D degree in watershed sciences and technology environments were discussed at the academic and student affairs committee portion of the Board of Governors meeting. 

For Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Provost and Executive Vice President Rick Miranda presented a Ph.D program for watershed sciences.

The Ph.D program is being moved from the geosciences department to the ecosystem science and sustainability department, so it can be in the same department as the bachelors and masters watershed sciences programs.

The bachelor’s and master’s programs were not in the same department due to a rearrangement of the College of Natural Resources around ten years back, according to Miranda.

“The department of ecosystem science and sustainability was new, and the watershed sciences faculty moved to that department,” Miranda said. “But, they didn’t take the Ph.D program with them because it was a specialization in the earth sciences degree.”

At CSU-Pueblo, a clean up of the student code of conduct revision were brought up to the committee in addition to a master’s of social work, doctorate of nursing practices and a handbook revision.

The revisions to the student code of conduct consisted of policies on discrimination and procedures for investigation of Title IX issues like sexual misconduct and intimate partner violence, as described in the agenda packet. The revisions were more extensive than the previous revision, but there were no revolutionary changes. Most of the code of conduct was rearranged for clarity.

Each section presented on technology enhanced learning and incorporating technology into the classroom. By implementing high- impact practices, which consists of adaptive online learning systems that allow for more interaction with students, CSU hopes to increase students’ fundamental understanding of concepts.

“We’re pushing for education technology in the directions appropriate for higher education,” said Gwen Gorzelsky, the executive director of The Institute of Learning and Teaching.

Through adaptive platforms, online learning objects and eReaders, the project aims to advance understanding of fundamentals and allow classroom settings to be more oriented towards application. These initiatives are backed by CSU’s membership with Unizin, a technology-based company geared improving teaching and learning environments through technology according to the company’s website.

The eReader project could save substantial amounts of money on textbooks for students by partnering with publishing companies and offering textbooks online.

Reporter Julia Trowbridge can be reached at news@collegian.com or on twitter @chapin_jules.

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources