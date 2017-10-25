Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

New Belgium Brewery, CSU to host fundraiser for athletic director’s family

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Campus, News

New Belgium Brewing will donate $4 for every pint of beer sold this Thursday to Colorado State University Associate Athletic Director Doug Max and his family.

The fundraiser will take place at the New Belgium Porch at the on-campus stadium from 4:30 p.m.-7 p.m. on Oct. 26 during their “Happy Hour on the Porch” event, which is hosted by the brewery and the University every Thursday before a home football game.

Earlier this month, the Max family lost their daughter, Rachael, in a house fire which also caused extensive damage to their family home. 

“When you hear about the tragedy Doug and his family suffered, the first thing you want to do is find some way to help,” wrorte Bryan Simpson, New Belgium Brewing’s communications director, in an email to the Collegian. “We’re good friends with the many folks on the Athletic Department over at CSU, so this really strikes at the heart of our shared communities. We hope this event helps show, in some meaningful way, that the community will always be there to support the Max family.”

According to a press release from New Belgium Brewing, funds will be raised from the sale of beer and from a raffle of select items, including a New Belgium bicycle. Proceeds will go to support the Max family.

CSU also has a GoFundMe page for the family, which is still accepting donations.

Collegian reporter Samantha Ye can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @samxye4.

