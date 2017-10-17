Meet the Mountain Biking Club

SPONSORED CONTENT

By Michael Berg

When you think of successful CSU athletics, it is time to broaden your view beyond typical NCAA Division I sports.

The CSU Cycling Club, just one of the nationally-ranked club sports offered here, is about to hit the mountain biking national competition in Missoula, Montana. This weekend, they will be proudly representing CSU in both team and individual events. The camaraderie and community feel that this team offers is hard to beat, and has a lot to do with its continual success. Last year, they took fourth place and hope for continued success this year with a young team. It is important to note that they also commit time every semester to community volunteer work, which is awesome to see.

The following was found on the Campus Recreation Sport Club web site:

“CSU Rams Cycling Team strives to provide students and faculty with a high caliber cycling team which competes in both road and mountain disciplines at the regional and national level. The team’s focus is racing, though we also organize rides for cyclists of any level and host a variety of social events throughout the school year. The team operates throughout the entire school year to provide students the opportunity to compete on the road (spring) and mountain bike (fall). Our goal is to send a full team to (the) Collegiate National Championships each season.

Group rides take place 2-3 times a week including the famous Wednesday Night Worlds. Throughout the year we invite in guest speakers and host other events. Any CSU student, faculty or alumni can join the team, though you must be a fulltime student meeting GPA requirements to race. We are a nationally ranked D1 team, although we welcome cyclists of all abilities!

In addition to race weekends, cycling club members have the opportunity to go to a week long training camp during winter break in Arizona/California. The team also receives discounts from our sponsor, Peloton Cycles.”

If you have any interest in the sport or just want to know more about cycling in general, they encourage you to get in contact with them. You can find them active on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Also, their president Rees York can be contacted at ryork@rams.colostate.edu.

