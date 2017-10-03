Meet the CSU Rock Climbing Team

Taken from the Campus Recreation’s website description of the Rock Climbing Team:

“The Colorado State Climbing team was started in Fall of 2012 as a way to bring together climbers and form a strong community at CSU. We began competing in USA Climbing’s Collegiate series (previously called CCS) shortly thereafter and in the fall of 2014 we were accepted as one of the 31 official sport clubs at Colorado State University. CSU Climbing competes at the national level; during our short history we have won the Rocky Mountain region for four consecutive years, placed 3rd at nationals in 2014 and are two time national champions, winning back to back in 2015 and 2016. In 2017, we placed 2nd in the nation, and are excited to take back the title in 2018.”

“Practices are held at Ascent Studio on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday nights from 7:30-10:30 PM. Our season runs from October – April, with a series of local competitions culminating in regional and national championships. Apart from competitions, the team is still focused on building and supporting the climbing community Colorado State University as well as in Fort Collins and looking for climbers of all levels , interests, and passions!”

For more information: http://www.csuclimbing.com

