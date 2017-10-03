Meet the CSU Outdoor Club

Let’s be honest. When deciding to go to CSU, the Colorado scenery and outdoors played a role in your decision.

Arguably, the best way to experience Colorado to its fullest is by exploring with friends and like-minded people. Insert the CSU Outdoor Club in your calendar and you will not regret it. There is something to be said when you go into a trip with little to no expectations and the outcome is one of your fondest memories here at CSU. There is no cost to be a part of this club or go on trips, and no planning months ahead to avoid being wait listed. In return, you get experienced, friendly outdoorsman to guide you along each trip. It is important to note that all skill levels are welcome too, so don’t let your lack of experience deter you.

Their next planned trip is to the Great Sand Dunes National Park in southern Colorado, which takes place Oct. 13-15. Keep an eye out on their Facebook page for a sign-up sheet, because this trip is one of their most popular to date. You will get to spend two nights in one of the most unique landscape features in the United States, surrounded by people who ultimately live up the saying: work hard to play hard.

This last weekend, we went up the Poudre Canyon and had a blast rock climbing at a destination called The Palace. It is one of the local favorite spots to go top roping, and for a reason. You get exclusive and rewarding views of Poudre Canyon and Highway 14 the higher you climb. It offers routes for most skill levels too, so it should definitely be on your bucket list before the snow starts to fly.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Always remember to “Leave No Trace” when exploring the pristine environments that we are lucky to have public access to. This means leave the habitat like you found it, and clean up after those who are disrespectful. For more information about the CSU Outdoor Club, you can find them on Facebook, or show up to their weekly meet-ups at Avagadro’s Number at 8:30 p.m. every Wednesday.

Want to get your club’s news, events or games published on RamPage? Contact RamPage editor Michael Berg at mike.bergfoco@gmail.com

Your advertising and sponsorship support is appreciated. Contact Doug Hay at dhay@collegian.com to learn how you can advertise or sponsor RamPage.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049850&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

(Sponsored Content)