Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Man on scooter sustains injuries in collision near Taft Hill Road

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: City, News

A man sustained serious injuries after a car collided with the back of his scooter, according to authorities. 

Warren Ward, 89, drove into the back of 48-year-old Raymond Duvall’s scooter after failing to stop his Dodge Caravan at approximately 12:15 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of S. Taft Hill Road, according to a press release from the Fort Collins Police Department.

Duvall was waiting to turn left into a residential driveway when Ward rammed into the back of Duvall’s scooter while traveling northbound on Taft Hill Rd.

At the time of the collision, Duvall was not wearing a helmet. He was transported to Medical Center of the Rockies to receive treatment  for serious injuries. Ward did not sustain any injuries, according to FCPS.

Duvall’s scooter was still laying in the street at approximately 2:45 p.m. The scooter laid by the Taft Hill and Raven View Transfort bus stop by the entrance of Ravenview Rd.

The section of S. Taft Hill Rd., stretching from Orchard Pl. to W. Mulberry St., was closed for approximately three hours during which the Fort Collins Police CRASH Team investigated the incident.

The scooter was placed on a flatbed bus and transported out of the crash site by approximately 3 p.m. The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending.

Collegian reporter Matt Bailey can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @matnes1999.

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources