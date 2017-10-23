Man on scooter sustains injuries in collision near Taft Hill Road

A man sustained serious injuries after a car collided with the back of his scooter, according to authorities.

Warren Ward, 89, drove into the back of 48-year-old Raymond Duvall’s scooter after failing to stop his Dodge Caravan at approximately 12:15 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of S. Taft Hill Road, according to a press release from the Fort Collins Police Department.

Duvall was waiting to turn left into a residential driveway when Ward rammed into the back of Duvall’s scooter while traveling northbound on Taft Hill Rd.

At the time of the collision, Duvall was not wearing a helmet. He was transported to Medical Center of the Rockies to receive treatment for serious injuries. Ward did not sustain any injuries, according to FCPS.

Duvall’s scooter was still laying in the street at approximately 2:45 p.m. The scooter laid by the Taft Hill and Raven View Transfort bus stop by the entrance of Ravenview Rd.

The section of S. Taft Hill Rd., stretching from Orchard Pl. to W. Mulberry St., was closed for approximately three hours during which the Fort Collins Police CRASH Team investigated the incident.

The scooter was placed on a flatbed bus and transported out of the crash site by approximately 3 p.m. The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending.

Collegian reporter Matt Bailey can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @matnes1999.