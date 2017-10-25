Lucid Dreamscapes to present real time, Halloween-themed animation

With real time animation, “Lucid Dreamscapes: Halloween Special” offers a unique virtual reality experience.

J-Walt Adamczyk, a digital wizard from California, creates animations out of drawings in planetarium settings and takes the viewers through the world he’s created. Adamczyk will perform at the Otterbox Digital Dome Theater on Friday and Saturday.

“(Adamcyzk) knows the software in and out,” said Ben Gondrez, dome manager. “The ability he has to take people through his fantastical worlds is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced.”

Adamcyzk has built software that allows him to project and manipulate his drawings onto a planetarium screen. His instrument, called an anatar, is a mixture of a drawing tablet, control panel and joystick that allows him to fly around these 3-D worlds.

The show consists of Adamczyk taking the audience through these new realities called lucid dreamscapes. For this Halloween show, Adamczyk has put together scenes and sequences of spooky, creepy and scary creatures.

“The performances are structured improv, like a jazz piece,” Adamczyk said. “I have an idea in mind, but each time I do something different. There’s a lot of room to try something different with a live movie.”

Adamcyzk got into this art from working with animation and creating 3-D worlds. He wanted to share this process of animation with others through performance to show how exciting the creations of these images can be.

The show is an hour long and tickets are $20- $25. The show is family friendly, but there may be some scarier scenes.

“It’s unlike anything you’ve ever experienced,” Gondrez said. “Even with virtual reality and all of these cool experiences, it’s on a different level. It has ties to virtual reality, but it’s generated by a real person, and that adds an extra level of intimacy and personal experience.”

Showtimes:

Friday, Oct. 27 at 7:00 pm

Saturday, Oct. 28, at 2:00 pm

Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7:00 pm

