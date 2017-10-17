Lincoln Center’s ‘Legend of Sleepy Hollow’ highlights quality local theatre, lacks in scare factor

Fort Collins-based Debut Theatre Company is getting into the Halloween spirt with their rendition of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” at The Lincoln Center. The play has good qualities, but it’s not the scary Sleepy Hollow you probably remember as a kid.

“The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” is a timeless story describing protagonist Ichabod Crane’s attempts to coerce his lover, Katrina Van Tassel, into marriage. Tension arises between Crane and his enemy, Brom Bones, as they both try to woo the lovely Van Tassel. Besides his feud with Bones, everything seems to be going well for Crane until he encounters the menacing Headless Horseman.

Because all of the performers are between the age of 13 and 17, I did have some initial reservations with the quality of the performance. And while much of the acting is on par with typical young actors, there are a couple of standout performances. Christopher Chorpenning has a difficult job of encapsulating the charm and mischief of Bones. However, the actor does a marvelous job of being able to make the antagonist simultaneously detestable and hilarious. Another performer worth mentioning is the show’s narrator, Cecilia Webber, who does a great job providing context for every scene.

The play’s set design is heavily detailed and features a variety of props including trees with faces and a light-up book that greatly enhances the show’s eerie atmosphere. What is most impressive is the fully functional bridge built so performers can make entrances and exits effortlessly.

The most prominent issue with the play is its disappointing climax. While the story’s original climax is short when compared to the rest of the story, it is still an integral part of the plot. For the play, the tension could have been built more. This is easily the story’s eeriest moment and yet it ends in less than one minute.

Should you watch it?: Depends

If you are looking for a play that will make it hard to sleep, then this is not the play for you. However, if you are looking for a local theater experience with great special effects and decent acting, then “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” at the Lincoln Center is perfect for you.

Upcoming Shows:

Oct. 20- 7 p.m.

Oct. 21- 1 p.m.

Oct. 21- 7 p.m.

Go to lctix.com/sleepy-hollow to purchase tickets. They are $8.

Collegian reporter Henry Netherland can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @Netherland_Henry.