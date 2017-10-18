Letter: A letter of gratitude to CSU regarding Racheal Max

Fort Collins resident Rachael Max was killed in a house fire earlier this week. Rachael was the daughter of Colorado State University associate athletic director, Doug Max. Doug Max has reached out to the CSU community to express his, and Rachael’s families, gratitude for the support they have received.

Dear CSU,

On behalf of our entire family, we wanted to extend our most sincere gratitude for the overwhelming outpour of support during a time of need.

We have been comforted in every way, beginning with the generosity of Colorado State University President Tony Frank, athletic director Joe Parker, and the entire CSU community who stepped forward to meet many of the immediate needs that we had.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>



The support from so many people locally, regionally and across the country has been overwhelming. So many have stepped forward to provide financial and other means of support that we can never begin to thank each of you individually.

Please know that in our hearts, our faith has never wavered, but instead continues to grow during this challenging time.

We are blessed to live in a community like Fort Collins, be associated with CSU, and have so many people from around the country who care so deeply about others. Know that in our hearts, we are so grateful for your support.

Sincerely,

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049850&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>



Doug & Cindy Max

Jordan & Kaileigh Davis

Joel & Marissa Max

Letters may be sent to letters@collegian.com. When submitting letters, please abide by the guidelines listed here.