Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Letter: A letter of gratitude to CSU regarding Racheal Max

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Letters from the Editor, Opinion

Fort Collins resident Rachael Max was killed in a house fire earlier this week. Rachael was the daughter of Colorado State University associate athletic director, Doug Max. Doug Max has reached out to the CSU community to express his, and Rachael’s families, gratitude for the support they have received.

Dear CSU,

On behalf of our entire family, we wanted to extend our most sincere gratitude for the overwhelming outpour of support during a time of need.

We have been comforted in every way, beginning with the generosity of Colorado State University President Tony Frank, athletic director Joe Parker, and the entire CSU community who stepped forward to meet many of the immediate needs that we had.

The support from so many people locally, regionally and across the country has been overwhelming.  So many have stepped forward to provide financial and other means of support that we can never begin to thank each of you individually.

Please know that in our hearts, our faith has never wavered, but instead continues to grow during this challenging time.

We are blessed to live in a community like Fort Collins, be associated with CSU, and have so many people from around the country who care so deeply about others.  Know that in our hearts, we are so grateful for your support.  

Sincerely,

Doug & Cindy Max

Jordan & Kaileigh Davis

Joel & Marissa Max

Letters may be sent to letters@collegian.com. When submitting letters, please abide by the guidelines listed here.

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources