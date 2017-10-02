Rocky Mountain Collegian

Kickoff time, TV information released for CSU homecoming game

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Featured, Opinion, Sports

The Mountain West announced Monday that Colorado State’s homecoming football game against Nevada on Oct. 14 will kickoff at 8:15 p.m. MT and will be televised for a national audience on ESPN 2. 

Chandler Birrell jumps in air
Wide receiver Chandler Birrell jumps in the air as the team runs out of the tunnel prior to the game against ACU on Sept. 9, 2017. (Matt Begeman | Collegian)

The game against the Wolfpack will be CSU’s first night game in the new on-campus stadium and their first home game since hosting Abilene-Christian on Sept. 9. The Rams are 2-0 in home games in 2017 and, dating back to previous seasons, CSU won 18 of their last 22 games.

“We are excited to play the first night game in our new stadium and show a national TV audience the passion, energy and pride of our fans,” Head Coach Mike Bobo said. “We have already seen in our first two home games the powerful effect our students have in creating a home-field advantage for us, and we look forward to seeing Ram Ruckus in full force for Homecoming.”

Tickets for the general public are no longer available, but students may still claim tickets through the online claim portal. A limited number of standing-room-only tickets may be purchased by calling the Rams Sales Team at 800-491-RAMS.

Prior to the Homecoming contest, the Wolfpack (0-5) will be looking for their first win of the season on Saturday, Oct. 7 when they host the University of Hawaii. The Rams are coming off of a 51-21 victory over the Rainbow Warriors and will take on Utah State this Saturday. 

Collegian sports director Justin Michael can be reached by email at jmichael@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael.

