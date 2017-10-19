Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Local jewelry business creators spread good energy through their creative pieces

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: College Avenue, Style

If you have seen stylish bracelets, necklaces or rings on Colorado State University’s students, they are more than likely from the Colorado-based jewelry company Bella Luna Treasures.

Hailey Sorensen and Amber Brill are founders of Bella Luna Treasures and their jewelry is above the rest.

Autumn Brill, one of the owners of Bella Luna Treasures, poses in Teatulia Tea Bar Oct. 14. She started Bella Luna Treasures along with her friend and business partner Hailey Sorensen. The two now make and sell jewelry online. (AJ Frankson | Collegian)

Where did it all begin?

“Hailey and I met in high school and became friends outside of class,” Brill said. “After I started college at the Metropolitan State of Denver, I decided school wasn’t for me. One day, I told Hailey I wanted to start a business and she was completely down for it. Our main goal was to spread good vibes which resonated with rave kandi. Our first products were similar to kandi in certain ways, but kind of evolved into everyday wear for both girls and boys.”

How were you able to turn your vision into a tangible business?

“Hailey’s mom was a really big help, she was our first investor,” Brill said. “She helped us legitimize the company’s name with an LLC and she pitched in a couple hundred dollars so we could buy materials. Our friend Anna was a supporter as well because she would help us find venues to set up pop-up shops.”

Who is your target market?

“That’s a tough one, of course we want to sell to everybody,” Brill said. “But I would say people in our age range; from teens to twenties. More so festival people, because we make the pieces ourselves and they’re our style as well.”

How do you plan on reaching people outside of the Denver area?

“Social media is the biggest way to reach out,” Brill said. “We had our first out-of-state customer about six months into the business. It was awesome to have a complete stranger to be like, ‘I want one! I’ll buy it from you.'”

Bella Luna Treasures co-owner Amber Brill models some of her company’s jewelry Oct. 14. Each piece is handmade and carefully made to have a unique yet fashionable look. (AJ Frankson | Collegian)

On your website you sell boxes full of beautiful pieces, where did that idea stem from?

“It is about the whole experience; it’s another aspect of our company,” Brill said. “We want people to create a moment in time they’ll remember forever and a lot of it was about gifting. The boxing part came in when we figured out we could go to Goodwill, and find amazingly in-shape boxes for very good prices. Everything is unique, upcycled and eco-friendly. It’s a good selling point to be authentic and to be earth conscious, so we wanted to use that as a value of our company. That’s what sets us apart from other companies.”

These girls are boss babes who have turned a vision into a flourishing success. The pieces are handmade and are sold at a reasonable cost so college students can afford them. Join the #GoodVibeTribe for an experience you will cherish for a lifetime.

You can visit their website at bellalunatreasures.com. Find them on Instagram at bellalunatreasures.

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources