Homicide linked to officer-involved shooting

A man killed by a Fort Collins police officer last Sunday is now suspected of homicide.

Officers found the body of 66-year-old Fort Collins resident Sherri Allman when conducting a welfare check requested by her neighbors at Allman’s home on Oct. 4. Larimer County Coroner determined that she had been stabbed to death on or around Sept. 28, according to authorities.

Fort Collins Police Services announced that 26-year-old George Randall Newman was the suspect of Allman’s killing.

Newman was fatally shot by Sergeant Justin Gallimore after police responded to a report from a guest at America’s Best Value Inn at 1809 N. College Avenue on Oct. 1.

The guest reported to FCPS that he heard a loud noise, which he believed to be a gunshot, and saw a hole appear in the ceiling above him.

When the police arrived at the hotel and attempted contact with the suspect, Newman opened the door while wielding a firearm. Gallimore then fired at Newman with his duty weapon.

Gallimore was placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with FCPS policy, according to the press release. The video footage from Gallimore’s body-worn camera will be made available for the public following an investigation and review process.

The 8th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the officer-involved shooting, and the FCPS investigation into the homicide is ongoing.

