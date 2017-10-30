Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Hodge: Protests are meant to start conversation, no matter what

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Featured, Opinion

 All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by the Collegian or its editorial board.

Last week, A women appeared on the Free Speech stump on the Plaza holding a sign that read “Kill all Police…They are Killing us.”

The Colorado State University Plaza is a protected free speech zone. As insinuating and heinous as this woman’s message was to some students and community members, it is protected free-speech. Holding the sign was Susan Holmes, mother of 19 year old Jeremy Holmes who was killed in an incident involving CSUPD in July.

Holmes protests her sons death with a sign that reads, “Kill all police, they are killing us.”

“There are good and bad people everywhere, but saying all police officers should die is so incorrect,” said CSU student Natalie Gardon.”Fighting violence with violence will not stop anything.” 

While Holmes’ initial message is inciting violence or animosity against police, many students agreed that there was a different intent behind her protest: to use a bold message to draw attention to her story and make students start thinking about police brutality.

Instead of focusing on the means of protesting, we need to start focusing on the intentions and reasons behind the protest. Often the motive behind a protest is neglected or unacknowledged. Holmes said her intentions were to get people’s attention, and the best way to to do that is by being radical.

“I think the message is open for you to take and you can do what you want,” said Holmes.

Her sign created an environment of open discussion, and started conversations between students who would not generally interact.

Many CSU students do not have to worry or think about police brutality everyday, and methods like this draw their attention and forces them to listen and engage in conversations.

“As an African American person, I can definitely understand how she feels, having someone close to you killed by the police, shot by someone we pay and believe will protect us,” said CSU student Aaron Allen. “I don’t agree with her sign, but regardless it did catch our attention and has us thinking, ‘hey something has to change, something’s got to give.’”   

Police brutality has become a polarized issue in our country, and protests like NFL players

A crowd of students gathers to comment on Holmes’ sign which reads “Kill all police, they are killing us.” | Photo by: Jayla Hodge

kneeling has made the issue relevant on a national scale.

According to an analysis from Harvard University and Stockholm University, protests function as ways of getting people politically active.  

These methods are more habit than solution. Protests today work more at increasing public awareness than creating lasting results or solutions. They very rarely lead to any systematic or structural changes, rather inform the general public that these changes need to be made.

If the sign simply said ‘stop police brutality’ most students wouldn’t have been compelled enough to stop or interact. This is a message we have seen before, a message many have grown accustomed to ignoring.

“Her intentions and message is what is relevant here, that’s what people need to listen to. She obviously got our attention, it worked.” Said sophomore Kenyatta Richardson. “I also think if anyone else was standing her with that sign, a black or latinx person, we would not get the same reaction as she is right now.”

In regards to NFL players kneeling, many people misconstrued their peaceful protest against police brutality as disrespectful, instead of reflecting on why they are kneeling. While it is statistically undeniable that police brutality is an issue, any demonstration is met with large amounts of backlash.  

Stopping violence with violence is never the answer, but remaining silent is equally culpable. Silence is killing people. Silence is perpetuating injustice. Whether or not you agree with the means, Holmes did get conversation started around an issue that is so relevant and easy to dismiss. 

Jayla Hodge can be reached at letters@collegian and online at @Jaylahodge.

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources