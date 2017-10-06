High costs, rewards of research discussed at Board of Govenors

High costs with high rewards in the research enterprise were presented at the annual research report by the Vice President of Research Alan Rudolph during Friday’s Board of Governors meeting.

The presentation focused on the importance of the faculty members advancing research at Colorado State University in respect to collaboration, facilities, and research administration.

“Our faculty and people continue to get recognition for the work that they do in the research enterprise,” Rudolph said.

Rudolph recognized the professors who received awards, such as assistant professors Erin Osborne Nishimura and Kelly S. Santangelo who were named 2017 Boettcher Investigators and assistant professor Kate Ross who was named a Canadian Institute for Advanced Research Azrieli Global Scholar.

Rudolph presented numbers on costs, with faculty resource packages reaching around $17 million for 2017. In the annual report, CSU received $314.1 million for research and 101 inventions were filed.

“The people that we hire into the research industry are really the fuel and engine to all of the (funding) you saw,” Rudolph said.

All of this comes with great rewards, as exampled by assistant professor Amber Krummel, who achieved 12 publications, 16 submitted proposals and nine funded proposals since she was hired in 2010, according to Rudolph.

Rudolph’s main point of the talk revolved around people in the areas of strategic programs, facilities, and research administration. In the area of strategic programs, Rudolph highlighted collaborative efforts in improving the research industry at CSU and the future publication on the study of these collaborative efforts as a large impact on the scientific industry.

“This is a rich opportunity to promote and study team science,” Rudolph said.

One of these collaborations is the Partnership for Air Quality and Health, a partnership that aims to discover and communicate information on air quality, climate and health issues. This collaboration includes five CSU Professors with areas of study ranging in journalism, mechanical engineering and atmospheric science, who all work together for one cause.

In addition to collaborations, science requires state of the art facilities, like the new chemistry and biology buildings. Other facilities, like the engineering research center and the central instrument facility were those mentioned in the investments for the annual year.

“These buildings are the standing contribution to our research enterprise,” Rudolph said.

