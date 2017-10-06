Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

High costs, rewards of research discussed at Board of Govenors

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: News, Science

High costs with high rewards in the research enterprise were presented at the annual research report by the Vice President of Research Alan Rudolph during Friday’s Board of Governors meeting.

The presentation focused on the importance of the faculty members advancing research at Colorado State University in respect to collaboration, facilities, and research administration.

“Our faculty and people continue to get recognition for the work that they do in the research enterprise,” Rudolph said.

Rudolph recognized the professors who received awards, such as assistant professors Erin Osborne Nishimura and Kelly S. Santangelo who were named 2017 Boettcher Investigators and assistant professor Kate Ross who was named a Canadian Institute for Advanced Research Azrieli Global Scholar.

Rudolph  presented numbers on costs, with faculty resource packages reaching around $17 million for 2017. In the annual report, CSU received $314.1 million for research and 101 inventions were filed.

“The people that we hire into the research industry are really the fuel and engine to all of the (funding) you saw,” Rudolph said.

All of this comes with great rewards, as exampled by assistant professor Amber Krummel, who achieved 12 publications, 16 submitted proposals and nine funded proposals since she was hired in 2010, according to Rudolph.

Rudolph’s main point of the talk revolved around people in the areas of strategic programs, facilities, and research administration. In the area of strategic programs, Rudolph highlighted collaborative efforts in improving the research industry at CSU and the future publication on the study of these collaborative efforts as a large impact on the scientific industry.

“This is a rich opportunity to promote and study team science,” Rudolph said.

One of these collaborations is the Partnership for Air Quality and Health, a partnership that aims to discover and communicate information on air quality, climate and health issues. This collaboration includes five CSU Professors with areas of study ranging in journalism, mechanical engineering and atmospheric science, who all work together for one cause. 

In addition to collaborations, science requires state of the art facilities, like the new chemistry and biology buildings. Other facilities, like the engineering research center and the central instrument facility were those mentioned in the investments for the annual year.

“These buildings are the standing contribution to our research enterprise,” Rudolph said.

Reporter Julia Trowbridge can be reached at news@collegian.com or on twitter @chapin_ jules.

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources