Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Herz: CSU’s defense is trending in the wrong direction

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Football, Sports

CSU football players enter the field before the game against Air Force on Oct. 28, 2017. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian)
Michael Gallup (4) weaves between Air Force players as he runs the ball on Oct. 28, 2017. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian)
Michael Gallup (4) weaves between Air Force players as he runs the ball on Oct. 28, 2017. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian)
John Watson (55) tackles an Air Force Academy football player. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian)
Air Force QB Arion Worthman throws an interception to CSU cornerback Anthony Hawkins (14). (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian)
Fullback Adam Prentice catches a pass from Nick Stevens to score a touchdown in the second quarter against the Air Force Falcons. (Jack Starkebaum | Collegian)
Fullback Adam Prentice catches a pass from Nick Stevens to score a touchdown in the second quarter against the Air Force Falcons. (Jack Starkebaum | Collegian)
Offensive lineman Zach Golditch reacts after Air Force scored a touchdown off of an interception during the second quarter. (Jack Starkebaum | Collegian)
Wide receiver Michael Gallup looks to catch the ball through offensive interference from the Air Force Falcons. (Jack Starkebaum | Collegian)
Fullback Adam Prentice celebrates with Tight end Dalton Fackrell following a touchdown in the second quarter. (Seth Bodine | Collegian)
Defensive lineman Richard King (95) celebrates after CSU was able to take possession of the ball. (Tony Villalobos May
Colorado State running back Izzy Matthews (24) runs for a touchdown against Air Force in the third quarter. (Seth Bodine | Collegian)
Freshman Warren Jackson (9) makes a grab over an Air Force defender during the first half of the Rams' 28-45 loss to the Falcons. (Javon Harris | Collegian)
Quarterback Nick Stevens (7) celebrates after a touchdown pass late in the first half of the Rams' 28-45 loss against Air Force. (Javon Harris | Collegian)
Senior Wide Receiver Michael Gallup (4) sprints up the sideline after a completed catch from Nick Stevens. The Rams fell to the Falcons 28-45. (Javon Harris | Collegian)
Senior Quarterback Nick Stevens (7) and Head Coach Mike Bobo discuss plays during the 1st half of the Rams' 28-45 loss against Air Force. (Javon Harris | Collegian)
Linebacker Evan Colorito (43) celebrates after a third down stop late in the 1st half of the Rams 28-45 loss against Air Force. (Javon Harris | Collegian)
Senior Wide Reciever Michael Gallup (4) snags a pass from Nick Stevens that turned into a 55 yard touchdown during the 1st half of the Rams loss to Air Force 28-45. (Javon Harris | Collegian)
Senior Wide Reciever Michael Gallup (4) snags a pass from Nick Stevens that turned into a 55 yard touchdown during the 1st half of the Rams loss to Air Force 28-45. (Javon Harris | Collegian)
Running back Dayln Dawkins (1) races past the Air Force defense for the 1st touchdown of the game early in the 1st half. The Rams fell to the Falcons 28-45. (Javon Harris | Collegian)
Running back Dayln Dawkins (1) lands in the end zone for the 1st touchdown of the game early in the 1st half. Dawkins broke for a 76 yard touchdown run and was greeted by celebrating fans. The Rams fell to the Falcons 28-45. (Javon Harris | Collegian)
(Jack Starkebaum | Collegian)
The Falcons run the ball up the field during their 45-28 win over the Rams on Oct 28, 2017. (Jack Starkebaum | Collegian)
Head Coach Mike Bobo gazes on the field after another Air Force touchdown that sealed the victory over the Rams 28-45. (Javon Harris | Collegian)
Mike Bobo stands with the football team while they sing the alma mater with the CSU marching band. Rams were defeated 45-28 by Air Force academy. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian)

Luckily for Colorado State, the triple option portion of the schedule has concluded this season. Considering how the defense performed against New Mexico and Air Force, the Rams should honestly feel fortunate that they won one of the two games, despite how they were heavily favored in both. 

In last week’s narrow 27-24 victory over the Lobos, CSU’s defense had fits handling New Mexico’s run option offense. The Lobos rushed for 318 yards in the game and executed head coach Bob Davie’s offense quite well. At the time, this was the most yards on the ground the Rams have allowed in a single game this season.  Air Force didn’t let that last long though.

The Falcons ran for 413 yards, scored four touchdowns on the ground, and averaged 5.6 yards per carry over their 74 total rush attempts Saturday. Similar to when they played New Mexico,  the Rams’ defense was absolutely dominated at the line of scrimmage. Frankly, CSU’s defense arguably only put together one good play in the game, which was Anthony Hawkins’ first half interception.

I get it, the triple option can be tricky. But you’d think the Rams would be more prepared to face it this week after playing a team who also uses it last week. I guess not. Air Force essentially did everything they wanted on offense. It seemed the only times they weren’t putting together a successful play were the two portions of the game in which the Falcons kneeled the ball.

Air Force didn’t punt once in the contest. And within their 74 rushes, every single one was for a positive gain. You heard that right, the Rams had zero tackles for loss in the game. That is flat out embarrassing. 

“The thing to me that was disappointing is we did not knock them back,” head coach Mike Bobo said. “They were finishing runs…We had a chance to get some guys on the ground to hopefully get ahead of the chains and they were able to finish runs for extra two, extra four, extra six yards.”

Of course, not having Jamal Hicks in the defensive backfield hurts. But Hicks playing wouldn’t have made this defense look that much better.

The defense was faulty in all aspects, from the line, to the linebackers, to the secondary. I wasn’t expecting CSU to shut down the Falcons’ offense entirely, as Air Force came in averaging 341.4 rush yards per game and statistically have the fifth best run-game in the FBS.

However, it’s unacceptable that Air Force’s offense got absolutely everything they wanted and undoubtedly controlled the tempo of the game. Sure, they have a great rushing attack, but they were 3-4 going into the game for a reason. They are beatable and the Rams had honestly been a better team than Air Force in 2017.  That’s why they entered as 11.5 point favorites. However, it didn’t look like that today.

“We could not stop them defensively,” Bobo said. “They basically did whatever they wanted: fullback, quarterback, the perimeter game.”

You could say that, well, the Rams just couldn’t figure out the triple-option and they don’t play any more teams who run that style of offense, problem solved. However, from the opening weeks of the season, CSU’s defense has been trending in the wrong direction overall.

The problem extends to more than just not being able to handle the triple option. Overall, CSU’s defense has been shaky this season, with the exception of two or three games, and it seems to be getting shakier. The bottom line is that if the Rams can’t begin to improve and figure things out defensively, they might be in trouble in their upcoming games against Wyoming and Boise State. 

Yes, the Rams lost their first conference game in a disappointing manner today. But they are still very much in the hunt for a Mountain West championship. If they want to bring home the conference title, they need to find more balance as a unit. 

The Rams’ defense needs to get their swagger back, it’s as simple as that.

Collegian sports reporter Eddie Herz can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or Twitter @Eddie_Herz. 

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources