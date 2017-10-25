Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Halloween Organ Extravaganza brings spooky sounds to CSU

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Arts and Culture, Culture and Community, Events

Organ music often brings to mind classic horror movies, and the Colorado State University Organ Studio wants to bring those spooky vibes to life this Halloween. 

The 12th annual Halloween Organ Extravaganza will take place Tuesday, Oct. 31 with shows at 7 p.m., 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. in the Organ Recital Hall at the University Center for the Arts. The organ studio, faculty members and associate professor of organ, Joel Bacon, will play classic and not-so classic pieces that emphasize the spooky sound of the instrument. This will include “Toccata” and “Fugue in D minor” by Johann Sebastian Bach.

Lighting and special effects will emphasize the Halloween feeling further. Come in costume to complete the effect.

The event is free for CSU students. 

When: Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m., 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Where: Organ Recital Hall in the UCA

Collegian reporter Ashley Potts can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @ashleypotts09.

