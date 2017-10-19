Rocky Mountain Collegian

Get strange at the Rec Center’s Harvest Hang Monday

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Arts and Culture, Events

Man climbing rock wall at the recreation center.
Michael Mathews climbs the rock climbing wall at the CSU Rec Center. He is in the middle of his sophomore year and his major is range land and ecology. He has been rock climbing for 5 years. (Jenny Lee l Collegian)

For five years, Colorado State Campus Recreation has been holding the Harvest Hang Bouldering Competition, but now that it’s a little closer to halloween, things are getting strange.

Climbers of all skill levels will compete wearing costumes. According to Outdoor Programs coordinator Andrew Nelson, the Harvest Hang is fully embracing Halloween this year. It has a “Stranger Things” theme and elements of halloween woven into the spooky atmosphere of the night-long event.

“Everybody get’s pretty psyched on dressing up,” Valeria Aspinall, a sophomore CSU student, said. 

According to Aspinall, who was in the competition last year, competitors work on climbing different routes with different point values, and those with the highest totals will move on to the finals.

There are speed and dynamic climbing competitions as well. You may even be able to see how you stack up against members of the CSU climbing team, like Angela Stroud or Anna Kelly, who are perennial contenders. 

Prizes will be given for the winners of the climbing competitions as well as in the costume contest, but even if you’re not a world-class climber or snazzy dresser, you can still win a prize.

A raffle will be held and include prizes from Beau-Jo’s Pizza, Topo Designs, Black Diamond and So ILL. You can even win climbing gear. But be careful because you won’t have the excuse that it’s too expensive to get involved in anymore. 

You can register at the service desk in the Student Rec Center anytime before Oct. 23 for $12 or $14 on the day. 

Collegian reporter Mack Beaulieu can be reached online at entertainment@collegian.com or on twitter @Macknz_James. 

