Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Game time announced for CSU volleyball’s homecoming match

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Sports, Volleyball

Homecoming for CSU will be a full day event athletically with volleyball having their game set for Oct. 14 at noon, with a live stream being available for fans that will be announced by the team’s official twitter account prior to the game.

The Rams will take on the Nevada Wolfpack, identical to football’s foe. A day conference match for volleyball will allow fans to file into Moby prior to the football game, and allow both teams to be supported throughout the day.

Having four of their five games on the road prior to their showdown with the Wolfpack, the Rams will be set to extend their dominance in the Mountain West conference in front of several parents and alumni that are on campus for homecoming.

A revelation for CSU athletics, volleyball has been ranked in the top 25 for a majority of the season and has upset multiple power five schools such as Michigan and Florida State, both ranked inside the top 16 at the time of their sweep at the hands of the Rams. Though the Mountain West does not boast any other top 25 teams, the Rams will face a road plagued with talent on their way to possibly hosting national tournament games.

Collegian sports reporter Luke Zahlmann can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @lukezahlmann.

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources