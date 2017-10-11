Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Friday the 13th tattoo, piercing discounts in FoCo

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Arts and Culture, Culture and Community, Events

Audrey Ancell tattoos a client. (Olive Ancell | Collegian)

What’s scarier than getting stabbed by needles repeatedly?

Multiple Fort Collins tattoo and piercing parlors will be offering deals for Friday the 13th. Most parlors will offer $13 piercings as well as varying deals on tattoo prices.

Parabrahma Tattoo Collective, located at 325 E Mulberry Street, is offering $13 basic piercings. Basic piercings means nothing below the belt and no surface anchors, all with basic steel jewelry. Jewelry upgrades are available at an additional cost. The Collective will open their doors for this event at noon and stop taking names at 8 p.m. The event has been busy in the past, so arriving early is wise.

Freakshow Tattoo, Rocksteady Tattoo and Covenant Tattoo are all offering $13 basic piercings or $10 basic piercings to those in costumes. The deal is available all day. Freakshow Tattoo is located at 1232 West Elizabeth Street. Rocksteady Tattoo is located at 1634 South College Avenue. And Covenant Tattoo is located at 602 South College Avenue. 

Genuine Tattoo is offering $13 piercings as well as $31 tattoo deals. The $13 piercing deal is good for ear lobes, helix, industrial, labret, monroe, madonna, medusa, lip piercings, dimples, eyebrows, nostrils, belly buttons, tongues and nipples. Piercings that require both sides, such as ears, some lip piercings or nipples are $13 for each side.

The $31 deal includes tattoos from a flash sheet. No changes to the designs will be accepted, including size changes. The designs will be posted a few days in advance at genuinetattooparlor.com.

Collegian reporter Ashley Potts can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @ashleypotts09. 

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources