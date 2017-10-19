Rocky Mountain Collegian

Fort Collins Police responds to shooter Thursday morning

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Crime, Featured, News

Students, and the city of Fort Collins, woke to news of a shooter west of the Colorado State University campus early Thursday morning. 

By 4:50 a.m., the all clear had been issued from CSU’s Public Safety Team.

Fort Collins Police Services tweeted at 4:35 a.m. they were investigating a “shooting with injuries.” There was no further elaboration on the extent of the injuries. Alerts from CSU’s Public Safety team did not include information about the injuries. 

Information from FCPS places the shooter at 720 City Park Avenue, not at The District apartments, which is where the CSU Public Safety Team alerts initially placed the shooter. 

FCPS issued a video statement regarding the shooting via Twitter at 6:50 a.m. Matt Johnson, part of FCPS’s media team, relayed information. 

“The investigation of the shooting is active and ongoing,” Johnson said in the video. “At this time, Fort Collins Police are not seeking any outstanding subjects related to this incident. We’re also not aware of any threat to public safety related to this incident.”

Johnson said in the video there is no further information available related to the incident, but the police will provide updates throughout Thursday morning. 

The original alert from CSU Public Safety went out at 2:35 a.m. stating the shooter was reported to be west of campus. Information regarding the suspect was included in the first alert.

“Shooting suspect is white male in his 20s, 5’8″ wearing a green shirt, with short, curly blonde hair,” the first alert read. 

The first alert also informed the University to lock doors and remain inside.

The second alert and third alert from CSU’s Public Safety Team, at 3:08 a.m. and 4:09 a.m., respectively, stated police were still looking for the suspect.  The alert encouraged those witnessing suspicious activity to call 911. 

FCPS will hold a press conference Thursday morning. This article will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Collegian reporter Rachel Telljohn can be reached at rtelljohn@collegian.com or on Twitter @racheltelljohn

 

 

 

