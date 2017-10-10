Five Fall Hiking Essentials

SPONSORED CONTENT

By Henry Netherland

Like it or not, fall has arrived. The chilly weather, the bright colors, the endless amount of pumpkin-flavored foods are all here as well. However, despite the seasonal shift you may still be in that summer mood wanting to go outside and explore nature’s beauty. Here are five hiking essentials for the fall.

1. Lightweight Top (Puffer Hoodie)

The Topo Puffer Hoodie is the ideal lightweight jacket for your outdoor adventures. Featuring a lightweight PrimaLoft® fill, this jacket can work both as a layering piece or a light outerwear piece. It is also very compressible, making storage and transportation a minimal task.

2. Outdoor Backpack (Klettersack)

The highly coveted Topo Klettersack is handmade of 1000D Cordura®, giving the backpack incredible durability. It also provides visual appeal through its variety of colors. The backpack weighs less than two pounds when it is empty, but it still provides enough storage to carry any and all hiking necessities. Worried about your stuff falling out during your hike? Don’t worry about it. The Klettersack offers a zippered top pocket guaranteeing your gear’s safety.

3. Hiking Pants (Tech Pants)

By using 96% nylon, the Topo Tech Pants offers breathability and flexibility like no other. These water repellent pants come with large pockets allowing you to store your gear while maintaining your mobility. A trim fit along with a variety colors keeps keeps these pants functional and stylish.

4. That Perfect Flannel (Work Shirt)

The Topo Work Shirt was specifically designed for chilly fall weather. The western styling mixed with the trim fit may initially have you think that this is merely your average flannel, but this could be further from the truth. The second you wear this work shirt, you will notice the difference in quality. Made out of 100% cotton in the US, the Plaid Flannel Work guarantees warmth when layering is needed. The shirt is also sufficient by itself for keeping you warm in moderately cool weather.

5. Good Hiking Boots (Danner Ridge Boot)

It is common knowledge that one of the biggest priorities for outdoor clothing (especially in colder weather) is the boot. If you’re looking for a boot that can survive almost any condition, then the Topo Designs X Danner Ridge Boot may be exactly what you’ve been looking for. Made in the US, the boot contains a variety of materials such as Horween leather and GORE-TEX® waterproofing that are guaranteed to withstand the elements.

All of these items and more can be found at Topo Designs, 130B S. College Avenue in Old Town Fort Collins.

