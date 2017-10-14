Rocky Mountain Collegian

Fatal motorcycle accident occurs on South College Avenue

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: City, News

Fort Collins police department confirmed a fatal motorcycle collision occurred in the 2400 block of South College Avenue around noon Friday. 

According to a press release from the police department, a 24-year-old male driving his motorcycle south on College Avenue in the right lane made a lane change to the left, lost control and hit the center median curb, sending the motorcycle and the driver to the ground where they stopped a short distance later. 

The driver was not wearing a helmet and was transported to Medical Center of the Rockies with life-threatening injuries, which he later succumbed to. As of right now the motorcyclists’ identity has not been released, but will be pending notification of next of kin.

The accident caused several lanes of northbound and southbound College traffic to be stopped so Fort Collins Police CRASH Team could investigate the incident. The team deployed an aerial drone to map out and further investigate the incident. 

No further information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. The Collegian will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

Collegian news reporter Austin Fleskes can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @Austinfleskes07.

 

