Fatal apartment fire at Plum Street deemed accidental

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: City, News

Fire crews stand below the balcony of the apartment that caught fire after recovering the body of a man from the fire. (Brandon Mendoza| Collegian)

A pot of cooking oil in a kitchen that caught fire early last Saturday morning led to the death of the sole occupant in the home, according to Poudre Fire Authority.

In a post on their official Facebook page, PFA wrote that it was difficult for investigators to determine any other details surrounding the fire.

At 1:58 a.m. on Oct. 21, PFA dispatched several crews to the Cammire condo complex at 2115 W. Plum Street in response to multiple 911 calls reporting an apartment on fire.

The fire was under control by 2:13 a.m., but the man PFA found and removed from the second-floor apartment was later declared deceased.

He was the only occupant of the apartment unit at the time of the fire, according to PFA. A second person who lived in the unit was not there during the fire.

The man is the second Fort Collins resident to die in a fire in about two weeks. At the beginning of October, Rachael Max, daughter of Colorado State University’s athletic administrator Doug Max, died in an accidental house fire.

The deceased man has since been identified by the Larimer County Coroner’s Office, but PFA does not release names of people involved in emergency incidents out of respect for their privacy.

Collegian reporter Samantha Ye can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @samxye4,

