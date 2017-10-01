Damon A. Williams closes out CSU’s Diversity Symposium

After 17 years, the symposium has evolved since its creation. Starting out as the one-day Diversity Summit, which was only open to select groups around campus, the Diversity Symposium grew this year to include 56 sessions, four keynote speakers, over 120 presenters and over 40 volunteers, according to Alicia Sprague, training coordinator for the Office of the Vice President for Diversity.

The goals for the symposium, which are overarching goals for the office, included education of CSU and the broader community, providing research opportunities about diversity and to communicate and live CSU’s commitment to diversity and inclusion.

“Diversity inclusion is something that touches on every single facet of our lives and every discipline that CSU has,” Sprague said.

Williams, who coined the idea of an “inclusive excellence,” was chosen to be one of the keynote speakers due to his innovative work with diversity. CSU itself has used his work in their diversity initiatives.

“A lot of our work here is based on the model that he helped to create, so it’s pretty neat to be able to bring him in to campus and to help us really kick off these larger efforts to make our campus more welcoming and inclusive for everyone,” Sprague said.

Williams holds a doctorate in organizational behavior and management. Williams has served as the senior vice president of the Boys and Girls Club of America and founded the Division of Diversity, Equity, and Educational Achievement and was vice provost and chief diversity officer at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He authored “Strategic Diversity Leadership: Activating Change and Transformation In Higher Education.”