Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

CU student identified as only survivor following fatal shooting

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Crime, Featured, News

The only surviving victim of a fatal Thursday shooting near the CSU campus has been identified as Megan Dierker, a University of Colorado Boulder student.

Megan Dierker and Savannah McNealy at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in 2016. Photo via Facebook, courtesy of Megan Dierker.

Dierker is currently hospitalized at Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland. She has undergone three surgeries so far, according to a statement from the family for 9News.

Dierker was out Thursday night, along with Savannah McNealy and Tristian Kemp when shooter Michael Zamora approached and shot at the group. McNealy, a CSU student, and Kemp, an airforce veteran, were killed. The three were shot by Michael Zamora before he killed himself, Fort Collins Police Services confirmed. 

“Megan and our entire family want to send our condolences and prayers to the families of Savannah, Tristian and Michael,” Dierker’s father, Chris Dierker, said in a video statement released to 9NEWS. “I want to thank you on behalf of the entire family for the outpouring of love and support shown to Megan during this difficult time.”

Kelly Tracer, a spokesperson for Medical Center of the Rockies, said the hospital is unable to release information about Dierker at this time.

Dierker is a senior studying psychology and prehealth at the University of Colorado Boulder, according to the Coloradoan. Chancellor Philip DiStefano said he hopes Dierker recovers and is able to rejoin the CU campus.

McNealy, 22, was a senior art major set to graduate in December. She was also an employee of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation, which operates the Collegian. Dierker and McNealy were friends, the Dierker family said, and the group was out to celebrate McNealy’s birthday. Dierker is 21 years old.  

“I will miss you more with every second that passes,” Dierker wrote about Savannah McNealy on Facebook Monday. “Rest in paradise, my love.”

Collegian news editor Rachel Telljohn can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @racheltelljohn. 

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources