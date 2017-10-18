CTV Cooks: Denver Omelette

Video by Chapman Croskell

RECIPE

Chop half of a bell pepper into chunks.

Add the pepper along with half a cup of diced ham into a saucepan on medium-low heat.

Cook until warm

Set aside the fillings

Whisk 3 eggs with salt and pepper to taste

Add 1 tsp butter to the pan

Add eggs to the pan and cook until mostly firm

Add the fillings to the eggs along with a handful of cheese

Flip the omelette over onto itself and cook until golden brown

Serve with cilantro and salsa