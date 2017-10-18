CTV Cooks: Breakfast Potatoes from Date Plate

Video by Beau Rainey

Ingredients:

3 small Russet Potatoes

1 medium yellow onion

2 scallions

olive oil

2 tbs. of whiskey

4 tsp. of Brown mustard

4 tsp. of white vinegar

1/4 c of water dash of soy sauce

1 1/2 tbs of pumpkin

1 tsp of pepper

1 tsp of salt

Steps:

1. pre cook your potatoes. poke holes in your potatoes w/ a fork and microwave them till soft, about 3 minutes per potato. *they will be very hot when you take them out*

2. chop your onions, scallions, and potatoes

3. Prepare the glaze: combine mustard, vinegar, and whiskey in a sauce pan. Bring to a boil, cook off booze. Add spices, water, and soy sauce.

4. On medium heat, sauce your onions until translucent, then add potatoes until crisp. You may need to bring the heat up.

5. Top with whiskey and mustard mixture in the panned coat all the potatoes. Mix in scallion, and enjoy!