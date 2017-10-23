Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

CSU’s Hollywood-inspired drag show honors queer icons, features ‘RuPaul’s’ Gia Gunn

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Arts and Culture, Events, Featured

Professional and student drag performers wowed students with Hollywood-inspired costumes at Sunday night’s fall drag show.

Nearly 30 student and professional performers from Colorado entertained a crowd of over 1,400 people for PRISM’s “Lights … Camera … Drag!” in the Lory Student Center Ballroom.

The show’s hosts, V Bellinger and Syd Sahota, encouraged audience members to throw money at the performers they favored to raise money for the Pride Resource Center. By the end of the show, $1,421.85 was collected.

Between performances, Bellinger and Sahota educated the audience on queer icons, such as Gilbert Baker, Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, and Kay Ulanday Barrett, who will be featured as a keynote speaker for PRC’s Pride Month Oct. 26 at 5 p.m. in the LSC Ballroom.

Alexandra Orahovats, a graduate student studying biomedical sciences, first performed in PRISM’s Galaxy Queers drag show during spring 2017 as a member of the CockRockin’ Rams of FoCo. Orahovats said she watched the drag show the two semesters prior to performing and became interested in joining. 

“I had watched the Drag Show twice before, always wanted to do it, had lots of friends on stage,” Orahovats said. “Luckily, people are really nice, and I was like, ‘Can I please join your group?’ I’d always wanted to do that.”

In addition to student performers and local, professional performers, the drag show featured Gia Gunn, who appeared on the sixth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Gunn thanked the crowd for continuing to support her and other drag performers.

“I never in a million years thought that I would be on such a platform doing what I love, changing the world by just being me and being visible,” Gunn said “And of course, if it wasn’t for all of you individuals who do support us, we wouldn’t be here, so I really do thank each and every single one of you But, before I end, I just want to say, sometimes in life we don’t always understand male, female, straight, gay, bi, transgender, whatever it may be … (but) what is important … is that we are ourselves.”

According to Delray Echohawk, the co-chair of the drag show, special guests like Gunn have seldom appeared in past PRISM drag shows.

“Spring 2016 was the first time in a long time that we had a special guest, and that was (when we had) four queens. Three of them were RuPaul queens and then last semester we had Shangela,” Echohawk said. “So, that was kind of the thing … maybe for folks who hadn’t been around awhile were thinking, ‘Maybe it will just be a spring thing,’ and now I want to make it (an) every semester thing.”

Echohawk, a senior psychology major, said he wants to continue having special guests for the drag show after he graduates.

“I think financially it’ll be feasible for us to continuously (have famous drag performers) from what I’m saying and from what I’m planning to do next semester as well,” Echohawk said. “I’m really excited about that, that’s the one thing I get to leave behind. At least one of my big improvements to the show (is bringing in these famous queens) and making it more of a consistent thing.”

Collegian News Director Haley Candelario can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @H_Candelario98.

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources