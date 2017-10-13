CSU students share thoughts on Homecoming

Homecoming is often associated with different things. Football. Parades. Performances.

For some, it offers a chance to become intimately engaged with the Colorado State University community.

“I personally enjoy it because I am a member of a sorority and we like to get involved,” said Emily Foisy, a sophomore biology major at CSU.

Foisy’s sorority will be doing a float and participating in some of the other events. Homecoming fosters strong memories and community, she said.

“It’s a good time for everyone, alums specifically, to relive their time,” Foisy said.

It creates a sense of unity and purpose within the student body and alumnus.

“I think it’s good for alumni and student body to come together and meld generations,” said Samantha Stadjuhar, a junior human development major. “I’m part of our sorority and a lot of our alumni are coming back.”

Beyond these connections, it gives students an opportunity to take a break from their studies.

“It shows we’re not all floundering, struggling to graduate,” Foisy said.

Homecoming and the football game serve as a rallying point for the CSU community, Stadjuhar said.

“I think it makes the student body a lot more spirited,” she said.

For other students Homecoming is a chance to show off one’s school to family.

“I feel like it’s super cool to have your parents come up,” said Turner Hope, a sophomore business major.

Homecoming and events like the football game add to the sense of community, Hope said.

“It brings that spirit of winning,” Hope said.

This year the new stadium will house its first Homecoming game.

“That will really help with atmosphere,” Hope said.

However, others have a different take on Homecoming.

“I don’t really have a strong opinion,” said Katie Mills, a sophomore conservation biology major. “I’m not really into football.”

For some, Homecoming weekend goes beyond football.

“Overall, I’m excited about the events this weekend,” said Griffin Lenny, a freshman business major. “I like getting involved with things with my school.”

Collegian reporter Mir-Yashar Seyedbagheri can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @dudesosad