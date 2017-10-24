CSU students share their dumbest injuries

We’ve all been there. Sometimes you’re walking, and you trip. Sometimes you fall. Sometimes you hurt yourself pretty bad. And 100 percent of the time, you feel dumb.

According to the Center for Disease Control, about 40 million people visit the emergency room each year for injury-related reasons.

Colorado State University has its own Health Center, located on the corner of College Avenue and Prospect Road, where students can receive mental and physical healthcare for certain injuries, and Poudre Valley Hospital is available to help with injuries outside of the Health Network’s realm.

But regardless of where you receive health care, injuries are going to happen. Most of the time, they’re going to be pretty embarrassing, and CSU students shared their funniest stories.

A junior studying computer sciences, who wishes to remain anonymous due the severity of embarrassment, recounted the time he jumped off a friend’s roof.

“I was kind of drunk, and I also wanted to leave,” he said. “I thought that was the fastest way down.”

The student waited for a few months to go to the doctor. When he finally did, he found out that he fractured both of his ankles.

“I just had to wrap them up and walk on them,” he said. “Oh, and one time I tried to do a backflip and gave myself a black eye.”

Some students have a bit more luck, only hurting themselves occasionally.

“I slammed the door open to the party, and I hit my leg on the spring door and it started bleeding,” Jessica Berg, a senior studying nutrition and food science, said. “And now I have a scar on my leg.”

The best part of her story is that it wasn’t just any party. It was a Halloween party. She was dressed as Darla from “Finding Nero” and spent the evening in pigtails and a retainer with her bloodied leg.

“Well, I broke my foot falling in a hole,” said Camy Chisholm, a senior in the Human Development & Family Studies program.

Chisholm was at lacrosse practice when she “ate shit” right in front of the entire team. Her injury, unfortunately, took her out for the rest of the season.

Evidently, sports are a danger to students here at CSU, as Chisholm isn’t the only one to end up with an athletic injury.

“I broke my nose playing co-ed flag football,” Jimmy Rhodes, a senior studying business administration said. “It was a classic rushing-the-quarterback situation.”

Other students aren’t even fortunate enough to know exactly what happened to them during their most embarrassing injuries.

A junior in the Journalism & Media Communications Department who also wishes to remain anonymous — this time, due to the legality of her story– remembers hot boxing her room, and that’s about it.

“When I started smoking in the hot box, I started getting super hot, like overheating,” she said.

The student ran down to her kitchen to cool off on the tile floor. She laid down and woke up about ten minutes later.

“There was blood running down my face, and I have a gash so deep under my eye that you can see the bone,” she said. “I should have gotten stitches, but I didn’t want to tell my parents what happened, so I kept it from them.”

To this day, the student can still see her mystery scar.

