Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

CSU student government honors student killed in Fort Collins shooting

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Campus, News

The student government honored the Colorado State University student killed in a shooting last Thursday.

The Associated Students of CSU wrote two pieces of legislation to show their support for Savannah McNealy who was shot and killed along with Tristian Kemp, an Air Force veteran. McNealy and Kemp were shot and killed by Michael Zamora, who later killed himself, as they were dropped off at their apartment complex by a Lyft after celebrating McNealy’s birthday.

Zamora shot a third victim, identified as University of Colorado at Boulder student Megan Dierker, who is currently hospitalized at Medical Center of the Rockies.

ASCSU Speaker of the Senate Isabel Brown said she appreciated the support of the senate body to write the legislation.

“I want to thank all the members of our community who participated in drafting the two pieces of legislation,” Brown said. “Thank you to all of you for coming together as a community to honor Savannah.”

Sen. William Henshaw wrote legislation that recommended the University to rename the Ram Walk to the McNealy Ram Walk. McNealy helped with the design of the strip of orange pavement CSU football players, cheerleaders and marching band members walk on as they head to the on-campus stadium.

Sen. Katie Haggstrom authored a piece of legislation in collaboration with Sen. Cerridwyn Nordstrom that sent condolences to CSU students, staff, faculty and Fort Collins community members impacted by the news.

“ASCSU is a representative of the student body and it is a great loss when we lose a member of that body and part of our Ram family,” the legislation read.

McNealy was an art major at CSU who would have graduated in December. She was employed by Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation as a member of the creative services team and helped come up with the idea of the Ram Walk that football players walk along as they head to the on-campus stadium for a home game.

Collegian News Director Haley Candelario can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @H_Candelario98

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources