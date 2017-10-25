CSU student government honors student killed in Fort Collins shooting

The student government honored the Colorado State University student killed in a shooting last Thursday.

The Associated Students of CSU wrote two pieces of legislation to show their support for Savannah McNealy who was shot and killed along with Tristian Kemp, an Air Force veteran. McNealy and Kemp were shot and killed by Michael Zamora, who later killed himself, as they were dropped off at their apartment complex by a Lyft after celebrating McNealy’s birthday.

Zamora shot a third victim, identified as University of Colorado at Boulder student Megan Dierker, who is currently hospitalized at Medical Center of the Rockies.

ASCSU Speaker of the Senate Isabel Brown said she appreciated the support of the senate body to write the legislation.

“I want to thank all the members of our community who participated in drafting the two pieces of legislation,” Brown said. “Thank you to all of you for coming together as a community to honor Savannah.”

Sen. William Henshaw wrote legislation that recommended the University to rename the Ram Walk to the McNealy Ram Walk. McNealy helped with the design of the strip of orange pavement CSU football players, cheerleaders and marching band members walk on as they head to the on-campus stadium.

Sen. Katie Haggstrom authored a piece of legislation in collaboration with Sen. Cerridwyn Nordstrom that sent condolences to CSU students, staff, faculty and Fort Collins community members impacted by the news.

“ASCSU is a representative of the student body and it is a great loss when we lose a member of that body and part of our Ram family,” the legislation read.

McNealy was an art major at CSU who would have graduated in December. She was employed by Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation as a member of the creative services team and helped come up with the idea of the Ram Walk that football players walk along as they head to the on-campus stadium for a home game.

Collegian News Director Haley Candelario can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @H_Candelario98.