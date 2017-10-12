CSU responds to snapchat of student painted with swastika in Durward Hall

A Snapchat photo of a student in Durward Hall with a swastika painted on their arm was reported to Colorado State University Thursday.

The Director of Residence Life Laura Giles responded to the bias-motivated incident Thursday evening in an email to students and staff in the residence halls.

The incident comes after three other bias-motivated incidents in the residence halls this semester. A wireless network in Durward Hall was renamed to “Fuck Jews” and a swastika was painted on a Jewish student’s dorm earlier in the year.

A few days before the semester started, a fake noose was reported outside of Resident Assistant Elijah Thomas’s hall in Newsom Hall. Thomas is the only Black or African-American resident on his floor. On Monday, students of color held a demonstration in support of Thomas ahead of a talk with President Tony Frank on the issue, following criticism of the CSU’s administration’s response to the incidents this semester.

According to Giles’ email to Residence Life Staff and residents, the Snapchat photo is no longer visible, but the student involved has been identified. Residence Life is following University protocol to conduct the correct next steps.

Giles wrote the most recent incident in Durward Hall would not be tolerated.

“I am sharing this with all residence hall students to make it absolutely clear that this type of behavior is not acceptable in our residence hall community,” Giles wrote. “As President Frank has shared several times this fall, all members of our campus community are expected to uphold the CSU Principles of Community, and acts like this have no place on our campus. I am asking you to actively participate to make it clear that this type of behavior is not who we are.”

Collegian News Director Haley Candelario can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @H_Candelario98.