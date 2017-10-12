Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

CSU responds to snapchat of student painted with swastika in Durward Hall

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Featured, News

A screenshot of the snapchat of a student with a swastika painted on their arm that was posted to the Durward Snapchat story Thursday. The photo has been cropped and edited to redact the student’s name who posted it.

A Snapchat photo of a student in Durward Hall with a swastika painted on their arm was reported to Colorado State University Thursday.

The Director of Residence Life Laura Giles responded to the bias-motivated incident Thursday evening in an email to students and staff in the residence halls.

The incident comes after three other bias-motivated incidents in the residence halls this semester. A wireless network in Durward Hall was renamed to “Fuck Jews” and a swastika was painted on a Jewish student’s dorm earlier in the year.

A few days before the semester started, a fake noose was reported outside of Resident Assistant Elijah Thomas’s hall in Newsom Hall. Thomas is the only Black or African-American resident on his floor. On Monday, students of color held a demonstration in support of Thomas ahead of a talk with President Tony Frank on the issue, following criticism of the CSU’s administration’s response to the incidents this semester. 

According to Giles’ email to Residence Life Staff and residents, the Snapchat photo is no longer visible, but the student involved has been identified. Residence Life is following University protocol to conduct the correct next steps.

Giles wrote the most recent incident in Durward Hall would not be tolerated.

“I am sharing this with all residence hall students to make it absolutely clear that this type of behavior is not acceptable in our residence hall community,” Giles wrote. “As President Frank has shared several times this fall, all members of our campus community are expected to uphold the CSU Principles of Community, and acts like this have no place on our campus. I am asking you to actively participate to make it clear that this type of behavior is not who we are.”

Collegian News Director Haley Candelario can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @H_Candelario98.

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources